Michael Charles DeHart

Michael Charles DeHart, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died April 24, 2019, in his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1958, to Jerry Eugene DeHart and Marlene Elizabeth Bourg DeHart in Lincoln, Neb.

He was owner and operator of DeHart Carpet Cleaning in Rogers, enjoyed his Koi fish ponds, woodworking, building houses and decks, landscaping and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his wife, Liz DeHart of the home; a son, Christopher DeHart of Rogers; his mother, Marlene DeHart of Surprise, Ariz.; two brothers, Mark DeHart and wife Pauline of Seattle, Wash., and Andrew DeHart and wife Carol of Whittier, Calif.; and one sister, Michelle Arellano and husband Peter of Tigger, Ore.

Cremation arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

James 'Jim' Eldon Smedley

James "Jim" Eldon Smedley, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died May 1, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Rochester, N.Y., to Dr. William Smedley and Margaret Breeden Smedley.

He moved to Little Rock, Ark., in 1979 and in 1983 he moved to Eureka Springs where the family purchased and renovated the Piedmont House. He was a talented musician who loved to play the guitar, piano and sing. He was a artist, electrical engineer, and enjoyed woodworking. He was kind and humble, and treated everyone like a beautiful gift in front of his face.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Smedley.

Survivors are the love and salvation of his life, Charlotte Smedley of the home; five children, Dr. Anna Smedley of Eureka Springs, Ark., Jennifer Jensen and husband Chris of Leonardtown, Md., Nicole French of Rogers, Ark., Nate Cannady of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Ashley Scott of Pea Ridge, Ark.; two sisters, Dr. Georgia Smedley of Overland Park, Kan., and Kathryn Christian of Grand Junction, Colo.; and nine grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Eureka Springs, Ark.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Robert L. Starling

Robert L. Starling, 68, of Pea Ridge died May 4, 2019, in UAMS in Little Rock. He was born July 18, 1950, in Pinelevel, N.C., To Clyde V. Starling, Sr. and Mary L. Bruce Starling.

He was retired MSGT-E7 in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Secret Service and attended school for computer technology. He loved to fish on Beaver Lake and was very giving, with a soft heart to his friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clayde, Richard and Willie Starling; and one sister, Maggie Langley.

Survivors are two brothers, Michael Starling of Pea Ridge and Daniel Starling of Goldsboro, N.C.; and five sisters, Mickey Arthur of Murrels Inlet, S.C., Annie St. German of Pikeville, N.C., Shirl Starling of Four Oaks, N.C., Katherine Lofton of Goldsboro, N.C., and Nell Pozzi of Port Orange, Fl..

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Obits on 05/08/2019