An item on the ballot for the annual school election is entitled Pea Ridge School District 48.7 mill school tax. It states:

"The total tax rate proposed above includes the uniform rate of tax (the " Statewide Uniform Rate") to be collected on all taxable property in the State and remitted to the State Treasurer pursuant to Amendment No. 74 to the Arkansas Constitution to be used solely for maintenance and operation of schools in the State. As provided in Amendment No. 74, the Statewide Uniform Rate replaces a portion of the existing rate of tax levied by this School District and available for maintenance and operations of schools in this District. The total proposed school tax levy of 48.7 mills includes 25.0 mills specifically voted for general maintenance and operation and 23.7 mills voted for debt service previously voted as a continuing levy pledged for the retirement of existing bonded indebtedness. The surplus revenues produced each year by debt service millage may be used by the District for other school purposes.

Annual School Election • May 14 — Early voting begins • May 21 — Election date Voting site: First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge Sample ballots available at: http://vote.bentoncountyar.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Ordinance-0-2018-54.pdf

"The total proposed school tax levy of 48.7 mills represents the same rate presently being collected."

This is not a new request. It is not to increase the current millage. It is protocol required by state law that the current millage be on the ballot, according to school officials.

