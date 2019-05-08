Now in its seventh year, National Kids to Parks Day is sponsored by the National Parks Trust.

Kids to Parks Day urges kids across the country to discover science, history, nature and adventure. This annual event helps kids and families develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories as well as offering educational opportunities. Kids to Parks Day events happen throughout the spring, and take place all across the country.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

What: Wonders of Winter Wildlife Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

The following activities are offered at Hobbs State Park on National Kids to Parks Day, May 18:

• 8-11 a.m. Bird Walk with Rick Jones

Jones is an avid birder with over 50 years of field experience. He is a certified Cornell Labs of Ornithology nest box monitor with bluebird nest box trails at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks (BGO). He will cover both the Historic Van Winkle Trail and the Sinking Stream Trail. (Same parking lot) Explore the area for birds for one hour, two hours, or stay the entire three hours with easy return to the parking lot. Children 8 and up for this one please. Meet at the Van Winkle/Sinking Stream Trail head on Arkansas Highway 12, 1.5 miles west of the visitor center.

• 11-11:45 a.m. Mothers of Nature

Join Park interpreter Kiara while you learn about the many mothers in Nature. This is a fun time for the little ones. Meet at the front desk of the visitor center.

• 1-1:45 p.m. Nature Scavenger Hunt

Interpreter Kiara takes families out on the Sinking Stream Trail to search for some of Nature's fun and curious things. Meet at the Van Winkle/Sinking Stream parking lot on State Hwy. 12, 1.5 miles west of the visitor center.

• 3-3:45 p.m. Mothers of Nature

Join Park interpreter Kiara while you learn about the many mothers in Nature. This is a fun time for the little ones. Meet at the front desk of the visitor center.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

For information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000. Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

