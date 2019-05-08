Wednesday, May 8

12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, May 9

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, May 10

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. De-sress Color Sesh, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, May 11

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, May 12

Mothers Day

Monday, May 13

7 p.m. Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, May 14

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2 p.m. Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.

3-5:30 p.m. DIY Crafts, ages 12 & up, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Chris Snow, 479-381-1248

Wednesday, May 15

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Quilters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

