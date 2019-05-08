Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Vacation Bible School is slated for June 10-14.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 05/08/2019