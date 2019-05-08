The first Blackhawk pinning and achievement ceremony was held Thursday, April 25.

The Blackhawk Ambassadors began four years ago, with only four members. The group was started with the goal to address bullying in school. Soon after it began, the students welcomed the challenge to go beyond the idea of bullying prevention. Now with 45 members this school year, ambassadors wanted to create a culture of change, not only in school but also in the community.

Community service is a huge part of being an ambassador. It is important that students give back to the community and act as young leaders in the community. Throughout this school year, the ambassadors dedicated over 900 hours of volunteering to the school and community with projects varying from helping the local fire department with their pancake breakfast, supporting veterans and helping the local police department with the shop-with-a-cop holiday event.

This year we would like to not only congratulate all the Ambassadors for their dedication towards our community but to also award those ambassadors for exceeding expectations and outstanding performance in completing community service. One member of each class received the award for making the most community service hours this year. They are

• Freshman class, Khayln Kastner with 50.5 hours;

• Sophomore class, Jessica Davis with 25.5 hours;

• Junior class, Brittney Fletcher with 40 hours; and

• Senior class, Madi Childs with 63 hours.

The next category for awards is the "Extra Mile" award. The "Extra Mile" award is nominated by other ambassadors to acknowledge an ambassador who they felt had performed above and beyond normal expectations. A peer ambassador that they felt acts like a positive role model and example for their class. Extra mile recipients were:

• Freshman Class, Madison Smith

• Sophomore Class, Claire Hale

• Junior Class, Tessa Kelley

• Senior Class, James Patton

The ambassadors were able to nominate one ambassador they felt who had performed a selfless random act of kindness, which in turn has had a positive impact on the life or lives of other students/faculty; someone they felt best represents what a Blackhawk Ambassador should be. This year Ambassadors selected Ava Little. Ava always has a smiling face and an optimistic attitude. She never fails to greet others in the hallway and is always willing to help with whatever is needed. Congratulations, Ava!

This year, teachers and staff were also allowed the opportunity to nominate a student who they felt met their idea of what a great ambassador should be -- a student they felt was a great example to peers. Audrey Owens was acknowledged as always having a phenomenal attitude in the classroom toward not just teacher, but also her peers.

"I would like to recognize that this young lady as she has had major obstacles to overcome and still manages to stay positive. She truly enjoys giving back to the community. She also is a very conscientious student and strives to do her best, always, while in and outside of class," a teacher stated in selecting Owens.

Lastly, the seniors were recognized for the effort, time and commitment they have dedicated to the ambassadors. They have grow in character and in experience over the years, they have grown as leaders and as friends. This year our senior ambassadors will receive pins as a thank you for all of their contribution. Senior ambassadors were:

• Madi Childs,

• Dakota Head,

• Brayden Hignite,

• Heather Keener,

• Gabriela Oliveira,

• James Patton and

• Kira Rhinehart.

And a special thank you to James Patton. He was one of the first ambassadors to create this group and help in its growth over the last four years.

"We are very fortunate to have such a strong leader and he will greatly be missed," school social worker Amanda Childs said.

