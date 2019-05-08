Tuesday, April 30

12:14 a.m. Joshua Bradley Parks, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing on foot; failure to appear; felony failure to appear from Benton County; and four failure to appear from Bentonville

Wednesday, May 1

8:43 a.m. Felipe Dejesus Amaya, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, felony DWI, fourth offense

Thursday, May 2

5:24 p.m. Jesse Coleman Bashaw, 21, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts violation of the Arkansas hot check law and failure to appear, all from Benton County

Sunday, May 5

2:23 a.m. Brian A. White, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance and tail lamps and reflectors violation

3:57 a.m. Danny Lee Lane, 55, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

4:27 a.m. Nickolas Wade Lake, 28, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI

5:03 p.m. Sam Albert Allen, 31, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; and two failure to appear from Siloam Springs

5:05 p.m. David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear from Benton County, failure to appear from Rogers and failure to appear from Little Flock

11:42 p.m. Charice Ann Wiltgen, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance

Monday, May 6

10:19 a.m. Kolburn Bunting, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

12:28 p.m. Joshua Colton Bunting, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

2:o2 p.m. Bradley Max Hufford Jr., 39, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear from Rogers; failure to appear from Elm Springs; failure to appear from Springdale; contempt in-state, other

Tuesday, May 7

2:20 a.m. Shaylan Dandrea, 38, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct; third-degree assault

General News on 05/08/2019