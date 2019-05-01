Triple Duty Cookies

McKinney Family Cookbook

2 C. flour

1 tsp. soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 C. butter or shortening

1 C. firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 C. milk

2 eggs

2 C. bran flakes

1 C. chopped nuts

1/2 C. chocolate chips

1/2 C. coconut

Sift dry ingredients.

Cream shortening and add sugar. Add milk and eggs, beat well. Add flour mixture and mix well.

Add cereal and nuts, mix well.

Divide dough into thirds. Add chocolate chips to one third, coconut to one and leave one plain.

Drop by teaspoonful onto greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 05/01/2019