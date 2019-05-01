Three requests to rezone property are on the agenda for a public hearing at the beginning of the monthly Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.
The requests are for
Planning Commission
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7
Pea Ridge City Hall
975 Weston St.
• 4.46 acres on the corner of Pickens Road and Weston Street to be rezoned from Residential 1 to Residential 3 multi-family by Jarrett McLelland;
• 9.5 acres on West Harris Street from Agricultural 1 to Residential 2 multi-family by Lester and Barbra Hall; and
• 28.11 acres east of Ryan Road, south of Hall Drive and north of West Harris Street from Agricultural 1 to Residential 2 single family by Lester and Barbra Hall.
All three rezone requests are on the agenda for consideration under new business. Also under new business is a lot split for Sugar Creek Road Tract D Sugar Creek Res. Comm. by K-Vest Inc.
A variance request for a 10-feet rear setback at 1600 Higgins St. for a swimming pool by Bobby Tomboli is also on the agenda.
Planning Commission meetings are open to the public.
General News on 05/01/2019
Print Headline: Rezone requests presented to city planners