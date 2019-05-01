Warrants:

• Aris L. Jones, 28, Bentonville, failure to appear

• Douglas Delawrence Ellis, 45, Fayetteville, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Curtis Paul Weber, 24, failure to pay time pay

• William Joe Mobley, 32, Pea Ridge, failure to pay time payment

• James Thomas Burgess, 23, Rogers, failure to appear

• Mikka Anderson, 28, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Cayden J. Woodside, 20, Rogers, failure to pay fines

• Evan D. Caston, 28, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Joshua Robert Denmon, 34, Rogers, contempt fail to pay fines and costs

Tuesday, April 23

8:04 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Watie Street for a burglary complaint. As a result of the investigation, police issued a no trespass warning to Chance Simpson, Rogers.

Wednesday, April 24

8:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Chapman Lane for a possible unattended death of a 55-year-old male. There was no foul play suspected.

Thursday, April 25

10:35 a.m. The School Resource Officer was notified of a student caught using chewing tobacco on the Pea Ridge School campus. A juvenile appearance bond was issued to the student.

12:44 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on North Curtis Avenue involving vehicles driven by Rhine H. Lackey, 26, Decatur, and Eric J. Holder, 41, Lowell.

7:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Harper Cove for a "suicidal" subject who had discharged a "firearm into the ground." As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation in connection with "discharging a firearm within city limits" to Michael P. Hall, 58, Pea Ridge.

10:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested a juvenile in connection with possession of Sch. VI.

Friday, April 26

12:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Oakley and Chitwood streets for two dogs running loose. The dogs were transported to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic by a city employee. The owner, Justin Young, 34, Pea Ridge, later claimed the dogs and was issued a citation in connection with animal at large.

Saturday, April 27

12:37 p.m. A resident of Lindsey Street reported a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Whitlow, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery; aggravated assault on a family or household member; and interference with emergency communications.

