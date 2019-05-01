Jayme Eugene Bauerly

Jayme Eugene Bauerly, 55, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 27, 2019, in his home. He was born July 1, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Jackie LeRoy Bauerly and Sally Anne Russell Bauerly.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and moved to the area from Sioux City, Iowa, to make his home in 1995. He loved to ride his motorcycle and was a member of the Southern Brotherhood MC in Pea Ridge where he was known as Mr. French. He enjoyed woodworking and would help anyone who needed it.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his mother, Sally Anne Bauerly of Sioux City; two daughters, Jennifer Bauerly of Springdale, Ark., and Molly Bauerly of Rogers, Ark.; two brothers, Joseph Bauerly and wife Jaylene of Sioux City and Jerome Bauerly and wife Maria of Olathe, Kan.; a sister, Jacqueline John and husband David of Sioux City; and three grandchildren, Madison Bauerly, Sophia Limon and Mia Limon.

A formal memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A reception for family and friends will be held at Jayme's home after the memorial service starting at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758576 Topeka, KS 66675.

Online condolences may be made to siscofuneralhome.net.

Steven Ray Pack

Steven Ray Pack, 64, of Bentonville, Ark., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his home. He was born May 10, 1954, in Springdale, Ark., to Robin Ray Pack and Jewell Irene Vire Pack.

He graduated from Springdale High School in 1972 and was a proud part of the Springdale Football team. He retired from Tyson Foods-Chicken Quick in Rogers, Ark., and loved his family and granddaughters very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Pack.

Survivors are his son, Ryan Pack of Bentonville; two sisters, Shelly Pack of Springdale and Sharon L. Ash and her partner Kent Patty of Berryville, Ark.; a niece, Robyn Bailey of Dallas, Texas; and two granddaughters, Alexa and Azlynn Pack.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in the Nights of Columbus Hall, 233 N. Barrington St., Springdale, AR 72762.

The family requests that family and friends dress casual and to stay afterward for food and drinks.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Geri Lynn Shelton

Geri Lynn Shelton, 50, of Garfield, Ark., died April 20, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born July 1, 1968, in Rogers, Ark., to Wayne Leon Weston and Judy Katherine Evans Weston.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, making many bridesmaid dresses and wedding floral arrangements. She was a singer and received a first place director's award in choir when she was in the seventh grade. She also enjoyed camping and canoeing with her family. She attended Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tyler Shelton; father, Wayne Weston; and husband, Eddie Shelton.

Survivors are her mother, Judy Weston of Bentonville, Ark.; one brother, Jimmie Dale Weston of Bentonville; and one sister, Stephanie Ann Weston Clark and husband Matthew of Rogers.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 26, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Funeral was 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Robert Bradley Ring

Robert Bradley Ring, 28, of Rogers, Ark., died April 20, 2019. He was born May 22, 1990, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Bradley and Rebecca Coon Ring.

He was a beloved son and uncle.

Survivors are his parents, Bradley and Rebecca Ring of Rogers; brother, Joseph Moudy of Springdale, Ark.; sister, Joanne Moudy of Pea Ridge, Ark.; grandmother, Pauline Ring of Ada, Okla.; nephew, Jashay Turner; and a niece, Jakayla Turner.

Private services will be at a later date.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Ave., Springdale, AR 72762

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfhspringdale.com.

Larry M. Taylor

The Rev. Larry M. Taylor, 72, died in Rogers, Ark., on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born to Wilburn and Thelma Taylor on June 5, 1946, in Wayton, Ark.

He pastored the House of Prayer Church in Rogers for 40 years. He was a loving, kind, anointed man of God who never met a stranger and always had an encouraging word. He loved his family with his whole heart and devoted his life to making sure that souls were won for the Kingdom of Heaven and that every person he came across knew of the power and love of God and his word.

The memory of his voice will forever ring loud in our hearts as well as his favorite Scripture, Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

Survivors are his loving wife of 51 years, Reba R. Taylor of Pea Ridge, Ark.; four children and their spouses, Steven Taylor and wife Wanda Taylor of Pea Ridge, Susan Coble and husband Michael Coble, all of Pea Ridge, Shirley Bolte and husband Tony Bolte of Centerton, Ark., and Samuel Taylor and wife Shanna Taylor of Jay, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, in the House of Prayer Church, 2620 NE Hudson Road, Rogers, AR.

Pallbearers are Michael Coble, Tony Bolte, Mark Upshaw, Danny Sams, Lee Taylor, Nick Coble, Alex Bolte and Kyle Taylor and honorary pallbearers Spencer Taylor and Stone Taylor.

