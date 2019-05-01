Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Aidan Dayberry is greeted by her teammates at home plate after hitting an out-of-the-park home run in the fifth inning during play against Gravette on Thursday.

GENTRY -- The Gravette girls scored three runs in the first inning and held the lead throughout Thursday night's semi-final game in the 4A-1 district tournament to win, 7-3, despite allowing Pea Ridge a three-run inning in the fifth.

The Lady Blackhawks scored three in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Haylee Fox and a two-run homer by Aidan Dayberry which also brought in Blakelee Winn, who singled on a groundball to center.

The Lady Lions started off the game with three runs in the first on a single by Gabbi Scott, a double by Cally Kildow, a single by Lexi Gerner, a Bailey Elmore sacrifice to center field and a Sumer Kaba triple.

Lizzy Ellis singled in the fifth and was advanced by a Scott single to right field and a Gerner walk. She scored on a passed ball before Emore hit a flyball to the center fielder for the third out.

Sumer Kaba led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field. And Gravette scored two more runs in the top of the seventh when Scott and Kildow singled, Gerner was hit by a pitch, Elmore hit a sacrifice fly to right field allowing Scott to score, and Kaba hit a hard ground ball which got away from the Pea Ridge shortstop allowing Kildow to make it home.

Bailey Elmore pitched for the Lady Lions, allowing three runs on 10 hits, striking out eight and walking none.

Dayberry threw for Pea Ridge. She allowed seven runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked one.

Scott, Kaba and Kildow all had multiple hits for Lady Lions. Scott led Gravette with three hits in four at-bats. Winn went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Pea Ridge in hits.

The Lady Lions had no recorded errors in the game. The Lady Blackhawks had two.

