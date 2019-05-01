City officials are revisiting the city's ordinance allowing the discharge of fireworks. The ordinance currently allows discharge of fireworks from July 1-7. The proposed ordinance shortened the times and dates, but after discussion, council members increased the number of days allowing discharging of fireworks. The ordinance will be considered for its second reading at the May 21 City Council meeting.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree told City Council members he had received complaints about fireworks being discharged late at night.

"Most of the complaints I've received is for shooting too late and they can't sleep," Crabtree said.

A draft of Ordinance 643 was presented proposing fireworks be allowed to be discharged from noon to 10 p.m. July 1-3; noon to 11 p.m. July 4; and noon to 1 a.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

"I think 11 o'clock is a bit short," Ray Easley, council member said. "The big problem I see here is enforcing it because as soon as they start selling them, they start shooting them."

Council member Steve Guthrie concurred. "I believe from the consumer's point of view, if they sell it, they can shoot it. If we can sell it to them, they should be able to shoot them.

"I think midnight is too late except for on the Fourth," he continued. Easley proposed allowing 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1, 2, 3 and 5 with 8 a.m. to midnight for July 4. "I'm basing my opinion from what I hear from citizens and that's who I represent."

Council member Cody Keene said, "Some people are off on the Fourth so they stay up late on the third."

James Grigsby stepped up from the audience to speak.

"I'm one of your sellers," Grigsby said, explaining that he is with Jesse James Fireworks and regularly sells in Pea Ridge. "I have customers who come from Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and many of my customers go out into the county to shoot.

"What I wanted to discuss is that if we start shortening it down, the revenue stream that it brings will be decreased.... as well as the enjoyment for some of the kids," Grigsby told city officials. "We all remember being kids and wanting to shoot fireworks and have fun... they're going to shoot when they fell like shooting."

Pea Ridge Police officer Lynn Hahn, who was in the audience, told city officials that most of the complaints the police receive is about the time of day or night when fireworks are discharged.

"If they see us, they disappear," Hahn said.

And, Guthrie reminded fellow council members that there is an "island" of land on Halleck Lane that is not in the city limits, although surrounded by city limits, that is not under the jurisdiction of city ordinances.

"What time to tents close when selling?" council member Matt Ahart asked.

"Most stands close 10 to 10:30 p.m.," Grigsby. "Most of the time, everybody is out shooting so they're not out buying."

Crabtree reminded council members that early morning is when people who "work second shift" are trying to sleep.

City attorney Shane Perry reminded council members that the businesses selling fireworks provide revenue to the city both through business licenses and sales tax.

Guthrie proposed noon to 9 p.m. June 20 to July 7 except for July 4, when it would be noon to midnight.

Crabtree said the proposal would increase the number of days to shoot by 11 days.

The City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.

City ordinances must be read and approved three times before being adopted. The next reading of the ordinance will be at the May 21 City Council meeting.

General News on 05/01/2019