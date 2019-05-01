Freshman Patrick Elliott pulled the upset in the 100-meter, racing out to a gold medal in 11:20, just ahead of brother Cooper Elliott who was second in 11.34.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk freshman Patrick Elliott (far left) pulled the upset in the 100-meter, racing out to a gold medal in 11:20, just ahead of brother senior Cooper Elliott (second from left) who was second in 11.34 Tuesday, April 23, in the 4A-1 District meet in Blackhawk Stadium. See more District track results on 1B.

Sports on 05/01/2019