Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Spring Sports Player of the Week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Elliott brothers take 1st and 2nd May 1, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Freshman Patrick Elliott pulled the upset in the 100-meter, racing out to a gold medal in 11:20, just ahead of brother Cooper Elliott who was second in 11.34.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk freshman Patrick Elliott (far left) pulled the upset in the 100-meter, racing out to a gold medal in 11:20, just ahead of brother senior Cooper Elliott (second from left) who was second in 11.34 Tuesday, April 23, in the 4A-1 District meet in Blackhawk Stadium. See more District track results on 1B.

Sports on 05/01/2019

Print Headline: Elliott brothers take 1st and 2nd

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT