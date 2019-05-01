U.S.S. Snook Base Club

The monthly meeting of the U.S.S. Snook Base was held at the Whole Hog Café in Rogers, Ark., on April 6. Commander Ken Spencer brought the meeting to order. The following activities were discussed:

1) The Memorial Day ceremony at the Fayetteville VA National Cemetery and members were encouraged to attend and help with the base information booth.

2) Plans continue with the charity yard sale to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Sugar Creek Mall in Bella Vista.

3) The base members will gather for the "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony to commence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Submarine Memorial in Pea Ridge, Ark. The name of each submarine lost in service will be read followed by the striking of the bell. This commemorates the loss of submarines and shipmates that are on Eternal Patrol. This ceremony is the first anniversary of the dedication of the Submarine Memorial. The ceremony is open to the public and is on the grounds of the elementary school in Pea Ridge.

For further information, call Commander Ken Spencer at 479-445-4037.

