Citing health reasons, Jerry Burton resigned from the Pea Ridge Planning Commission where he had served for more years than he remembered.

"I was on the Planning Commission and quit to run for mayor. I lost and went back to Planning Commission," Burton recalled.

In a hand-written letter, Jerry Burton told the mayor "due to medical problems, I find it necessary to resign from the Pea Ridge Planning Commission effective this date March 26, 2020."

Burton served in many different capacities in the 44 years since he moved to Pea Ridge including City Council, School Board, Athletic Boosters and was commander of the Pea Ridge branch of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"I just thought I was part of the community," Burton said, explaining that he realized he "had too many irons in the fire" and "need to put out the fire."

"Our thanks to Jerry for his many years of service to the Planning Commission and the City of Pea Ridge," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "Jerry was a dedicated individual and will be missed."

Crabtree also credited Burton with the Veterans Memorial which he said "is largely due to the dedication and persistence of Jerry."

"Jerry has served his country and community well over the years," Crabtree said. "Thank you Jerry, we appreciate you!"

At a work session of the Planning Commission last week, planner Donnie Ewald announced his intention to resign. He sent his letter of resignation via email to the mayor later that evening.

"Mayor Crabtree, I'm honored to have served with the City of Pea Ridge and its Planning Commission for the last three years," Ewald wrote. "In that time, there has been good work done and the future is bright for our community. However, the requirements of family and work have pulled me away from the dedication and attention that this work requires and I'm sharing my resignation with this email. I count myself fortunate to have been part of our community's journey and will continue to be an active community member. Thank you all!"

Crabtree said the city ordinance allows seven positions on the Planning Commission and one seat may be held by someone who lives outside the city limits. He said anyone interested in applying for the Planning Commission may contact him at City Hall.

General News on 05/01/2019