Tuesday, April 23

8:18 a.m. Melissa Sue Fields, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

11:30 a.m. Benjamin Frank Caston, 59, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony first degree domestic battering and felony aggravated assault on a family or household member

6:39 p.m. Royce Allen McNames, 31, Garfield, by BCSO, third degree assault on a family or household member

Thursday, April 25

7:11 p.m. Jacob Edward Ketcher, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; revoke of suspended sentence or probation

11:10 p.m. Shanna Jean Scates, 37, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear from Siloam Springs

Friday, April 26

10:33 a.m. Alicia Gussery Underwood, 34, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI - drugs

Saturday, April 27

11:15 a.m. Michael Scott Hall, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

2:14 p.m. Michael Paul Braddin Whitlow, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering; felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; first-degree interference with emergency communications

Sunday, April 28

1:10 a.m. Joseph Rudolph Palumbo Jr., 36, Garfield, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation; failure to appear

2:52 a.m. Keith William Wiltgen, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; DWI, third offense; leaving scene of property damage accident; no driver's license; no proof of insurance; refusal to submit to arrest; refuse to submit to intoxication test

Monday, April 29

2:35 a.m. Matthew Allen Ferry, 25, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; open container; failure to stop at stop sign; failure to obey traffic-control device

9:21 a.m. Savanah Denee Spillman, 32, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Tuesday, April 30

12:14 a.m. Joshua Bradley Parks, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing on foot; failure to appear; felony failure to appear from Benton County; and four failure to appear from Bentonville

