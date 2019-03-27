TIMES file photograph Coach Heather Wade was joined by her children Khale, Kolby and Mattie when she was presented with the trophy for track coach of the year last September.

Coaches Heather Henson Wade and Asa Poteete both enjoy the various aspects of coaching track -- both the individual and the team components of the sport.

The girls' program headed by Heather Wade is considered a heavy favorite to win the 2019 state title. The lady tracksters won both the indoor and outdoor state titles in 2018 and have already won the 2019 indoor title this season.

Wade was named the girls track and field coach of the year for 2018 for Arkansas by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The boys' squad, coached by Poteete, was an eyelash away from a state outdoor title in 2018, and recently claimed the state runner-up trophy in the indoor state championships.

Wade

Wade, a Blackhawk alumni, coached girls basketball for years before becoming the head track coach for the Lady Blackhawk track team. A 1999 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, Wade is the daughter of Vickie and the late Billy Henson, and granddaughter of the late Gene and Sue Henson and the late Charles and Valentina Day. She graduated from Crowder College in 2001 and from College of the Ozarks in 2004. She participated in basketball, softball and track during her school years.

For several years, she coached softball, basketball and volleyball, often while pregnant.

"After having kids, I needed something else," Wade said, explaining her transition to coaching track.

"I love getting to be the supporter, the cheerleader, the one who cheers them on," she said of coaching track.

"The more I coach track, the more it's become a team sport," she said. "We all rely on each other."

She said each athlete participates individualy, but track is similar to a team sport in that they all support one another.

"It's been a learning process, but it's one of my favorite things to coach," she said smiling. "With track, it's just trying to get kids involved, trying to find the right spot for them in the events."

Wade said it's satisfying to help a student discover they're good at something they didn't previously consider. She said she likes helping them build confidence.

She recalled a student athlete a few years ago who was encouraged to take a spot on the 4-by-8 team who eventually became one of her best 800-meter runners. She said track takes both talent and work and that student athletes can get better as they continue to work hard.

"A good example is Zach Woods," she said of a student working hard to achieve. "As an eighth-grader, it was hard work. Now, he's one of the better. He's worked at it -- he's worked hard to become faster and stronger. He's very coachable."

"Coaching track is one of my favorite things -- seeing that kid become confident and surprise themselves at how good they are, to overcome an obstacle," Wade said, "helping them to believe and buy into your system is rewarding.

"I'm obviously blessed to have a very talented team and a great group of girls to work with. They make my job easy," Wade said.

Wade teaches sixth-grade physical education at Pea Ridge Middle School. She enjoys watching her children play sports and when she has time, likes to watch Cardinal baseball on television.

She credits her father and former coaches with inspiring her.

She and her husband, Mark Wade, have three children -- Adam Khale, 8; Kolby, 6; and Mattie, 3.

Poteete

Head boys track coach Asa Poteete ran the 400-meter and the mile relay in school and played football.

A native of Tahlequah, Okla., he is the son of Fred and Ruth Poteete. He graduated from Tahlequah High School in 2002 and Northeastern State University in 2006. He participated in football, basketball and track in high school and football during college.

"What I like most about coaching track is how well I get to know the kids," he said. "You spend so much time with the kids and really get to know them personally and as a coach in track. You get to see what they're really made of because they're out there on their own -- it's really a test of toughness and seeing whether a kid is going to push through, how competitive they are."

He said the mile relay is his favorite event.

"It's a big test of their mental toughness," he said explaining that it's the last event of the day and it's a really tough race. He said as a relay, there's a team aspect and each athlete works hard to avoid letting down his team mate. "It's a toughness race, not necessarily a skill or ability race. It's a toughness race."

He said there's always a time at a meet when a student athlete is not feeling well or hurts and wants to drop out but he said he helps them push through. "Down the road it's going to be easier because you pushed through it now."

Potette has coached track for 10 to 12 years, two of those years here. He also coaches football.

"I've learned that I definitely have the ability to evolve and be able to learn things that I had no clue about before," he said. "Especially coming here. In the past, I was involved with larger schools and larger staff and I was just a small piece of the puzzle. Here, it's a much bigger piece. I had to come out of my comfort zone and be able to help with multiple events instead of just one.

"It definitely helps me identify with the students," he said, saying sometimes they're uncomfortable trying something new. "Just because you're not comfortable with it doesn't mean it won't be good for you."

He said he really enjoys coaching both football and track and that the two sports "marry up well."

"I feel like track really builds the individual ... you can build mental toughness and character, which are definitely needed for football," he explained. "There's a place for almost everybody if they're willing to work."

Poteete teaches Jobs for Arkansas Grads (JAG) at Pea Ridge High School.

He enjoys fishing and likes watching college football on television.

"My parents are both educators so they had a great influence on my career," Poteete said. "I had some great coaches that made a huge impact on my life and inspired me to want to have that same influence on my student athletes."

He and his wife, Chelsea, have two sons, Asher, 7, and Craeton, 4, with a third son due in May.

