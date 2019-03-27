The large-scale development plan for a recreational vehicle park along Sugar Creek is on the agenda for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Also being considered is a rezoning request and two home occupation requests.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing to accept comments from area residents about the request to rezone 1.86 acres at 224 W. Pickens Rd. The property, owned by Kent and Cathy Doughty, is currently zoned Residential 1 and is being proposed for Residential 2, multi-family.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Home occupation request, 1683 Ferrell St., William Coker;

• Home occupation request, 1461 It'll Do Rd., Mechel Wall;

• Large-scale development, Sugar Creek RV Park, Jeff Arnold; and

• Variance request, 5-feet rear setback, lot 67, Big Sugar, Mike White/Ryan Bradberry.

Community on 03/27/2019