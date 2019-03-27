Dale E. Buttram

Dale E. Buttram, 88, of Avoca, Ark., died Wednesday, March 20, in his daughter's home in Rogers, Ark. He was born May 7, 1930, in Warner, Okla., to Louise and Harry Buttram.

He served in the United States Army, became a master sergeant and was chief of firing battery during the Korean War.

He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, and had many great friends at Boundless Grace Baptist Church where he attended a weekly Bible study.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ray Buttram.

Survivors are his wife of 67 years, Yvonne "Joy" Buttram; his son, Jerry Buttram and wife, Marilyn Buttram; his daughter, Lisa Knaust and husband, Ron Knaust; five grandchildren, Shane Knaust and wife, Sabre, Lance Buttram, Matt Buttram, Aubrey Knaust and Nick Buttram; and three great-grandchildren, Jaedon Knaust, Josiah Knaust and Selah Knaust.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock, Ark.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church with pastor Joshua Ramsey officiating.

Burial was in Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Military honors were provided.

Memorials may be made in memory of Dale Buttram to Grace Baptist Church, 2409 W New Hope Rd., Rogers, AR 72758 or Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr. Rogers, AR 72756.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers. Words of comfort or memories may be shared at stockdale-moodyfs.com.

Richard Allen Henson

Richard Allen Henson, 73, of Pineville, Mo., died March 18 in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Bentonville to Floyd Eugene Henson and Anna Irene Sullivan Henson.

He retired from RTW in Bentonville as a steel cutter. He enjoyed making fire starters for wood stoves, playing bingo, camping, bird watching and was a member of the Rogers First Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Eugene, Don and Jimmy Henson; and one sister, JoAnn Ray.

Survivors are his wife Kathryn "Kitty" Anne Henson of the home; a son, Michael Henson (Andrea) of Bella Vista, Ark.; a daughter, Teresa Shaw (Jeff) of Gravette, Ark.; stepchildren, Teddy Laughlin of Fordland, Mo., , Kalene Thompson (Curt) of Noel, Mo., and Janice Noles of Athens, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the funeral home.

Service was at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, in Rogers Christian Church.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Richard Leonard Hurd

Richard Leonard Hurd, 86, of Garfield, died March 20 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Kansas City, Mo., to Ray Lewis Hurd and Bonnie Beaman.

He was a artillery master sergeant with the U.S. Army in Korea. He was a self- employed cabinet maker and cattle farmer. He was an elder of the Garfield Church of Christ for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dolores Broyles; and twin brother, Roger Hurd.

Survivors are his wife of 67 years, Ruth Hurd of the home; two daughters, Beth Hey (Rob) and Missy Mason (Jeff); a brother, David Hurd (Debbie); a sister, Kathy Brooks (James); grandchildren, Serena Barnett (Todd), Zephyr Williamson (Andrew), Ashton Caton (Cade), Ethan Rothfus (Stephanie), Brya Rothfus, Madison Hey and Lauron Hey; great-grandchildren, Silver Weston, Briley Caton, Brax Caton, Broc Caton and Audie Williamson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Service was at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, in Garfield Church of Christ with Bobby Vaughn officiating.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A private family burial will be in Ruddick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762 or Southern Christian Childrens Home, P.O. Box 649 Morrilton, AR 72110.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mildred Irene Morgan

Mildred Irene Morgan, 85, of Pea Ridge, died March 15 in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in St. Paul, Kan., to Arthur George Yockey and Hazel Agnus Yawman Yockey.

She was a homemaker and married John Morgan Oct. 4, 1951, in War Eagle.

She worked at the The Ridge Church Food Pantry in Pea Ridge. She loved quilting, cooking and her hummingbirds. She was a member of The Ridge Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Aaron Yockey, Harold Yockey, Jim Yockey, Juanita Wells and Pat Hardeman; a granddaughter, Crystal Clendenin; and sons-in-law, Gary White, Royce Coles and Rick Clendenin.

Survivors are her children, Dianna White of Bella Vista, Joan Coles of Edenton, N.C., Patty Robbins (Robby) of Pea Ridge, John Morgan (Sheila) of Oregon, Janice Clendenin of Mt. Caramel, Ill., Ruth Trinidad (Ricardo) of Broken Arrow, Okla., Michael Morgan (Lora) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and James Morgan of Mt Hood, Ore.; siblings, Bill Yockey (Dolly) of Pea Ridge, Mary Groves of Wisconsin, Silvia Moore (Vic) of Garfield, Kitty Henson and her late husband Richard of Pineville, Mo., and Donna Fletcher (Gary) of Garfield; grandchildren, Jason White, Jerry White, Catrina Rogerson, Sean Coles, Rick Taylor, Bobbi Turner, Amanda Anderson, Amber Stewart, Janelle Morgan, John Morgan III, David Clendenin, Kelli Morgan, Jonathon Morgan, Brent Williams, Nikki Williams and Jacob Morgan; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, in the Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Editor's note: The Morgan obituary is being republished to include siblings, as added by the funeral home.

Brian Harley Reeder

Brian Harley Reeder, 68, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, March 24, 2019, peacefully at home in the care of Circle Of Life Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 27, 1950, to Francis Eudora Miles and Neely Reeder in Nowata, Okla.

He was known to the music community of northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma, southwest Missouri and California as the barefooted drummer. He played many benefits for the community including the Pea Ridge Fair, The Jones Center, senior citizen dances in local communities just to name a few. In addition he was a published songwriter. In his early career he played such venues as the Hollywood Bowl. He was a shade tree mechanic and would tackle any problem with ingenuity. He was willing to help those in need on the spur of the moment. He loved woodworking, singing and playing music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all 10 of his siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Reeder of the home; two sons, Neil and Kevin Reeder of Tucson, Ariz.; a daughter, Brandy Reeder of Garfield, Ark.; two step children, James Crews and Laura Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the Episcopal Church Pea Ridge, Shady Grove, with a light luncheon to follow at the church.

Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made at Arvest in his name.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

'H.D.' (Horace Douglas) Sharp

"H.D." (Horace Douglas) Sharp, 99, died March 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, to John and Alice Smith Sharp in Olney, Texas.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe and Asia. Post war, he was a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with most of his service in the Tulsa, Okla., office. He retired in 1975 to Garfield, Ark. He was fond of telling others that he enjoyed more years in retirement than he did working.

He was a founding member of Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock, Ark. He served many years as a deacon at Boundless Grace and at First Baptist Church of Garfield, Ark., outlasting many pastors over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Imogene Dunagan; son-in-law, Kevin Scott; and wife of 62 years, Francis Austin.

Survivors are his wife, Berna Dean Wise Sharp; daughter, Pamela Scott; son, Larry (Marcia); grandsons, Kasey Scott (Julie), Ryan Scott (Amy), Aaron Scott (Mary); granddaughter, Christine Crowe (Thom), stepson, Jamey Wise (Suzanne); stepdaughter, Lisa Collier (Rufus); step grandsons, Jonathan Wise (Amanda), Jack and James Wise, Stephen Copeland (Rachelynn); and step granddaughter, Rebekah Benson (Shawn); and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers, Ark.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock with pastor Joshua Ramsey and the Rev. Benny Thompson officiating.

Burial was in Ruddick Cemetery in Garfield, Ark.

Memorials may be made in memory of H.D. Sharp to World Vision International at https://www.worldvision.org/special-gift or to Gideon's International at https://www.gideons.org/donate.

Words of comfort or memories may be shared at stockdale-moodyfs.com.

Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/27/2019