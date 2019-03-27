Building and development continues to boom in Pea Ridge as city officials approved two rezoning requests and a final plat of a new subdivision, as recommended by the city's Planning Commission.

During the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, March 19, council members unanimously approved the ordinances that would change the zones of land on Hazelton Road.

The 55 acres on which Hazelton Heights sits was approved for rezoning from Residential 1A to Residential 2 single family, allowing for smaller lot sizes. Changing the zoning allows for an additional 42 lots, according to developer Kevin Felgenhauer, who said all houses would be single family brick ranging in size from 1,800- to 2,300-square-feet. He also said he plans to include a park in the subdivision.

A smaller piece of that property on Hazelton Road, 5.8 acres, was rezoned from Agricultural to Residential 3. The developer said he plans to build from 25 to 30 town-homes and was even considering it for a senior development.

Council member Ray Easley questioned that saying: "Do you think seniors will really want to live that close to the school?"

"I've been trying to find property here in town to do something like that. It's just a thought," Felgenhauer said. "They will be no more than two stories. There's no apartment buildings. It's just going to be town-homes. There will be no rentals."

"So the likelihood of senior thing is not there," Easley said.

Council member Steve Guthrie said: "It's for people who don't want to mow their own grass."

Felgenhauer will also pave Hazelton Road from the intersection with It'll Do Road to the edge of his property and will include a turn lane and a walkway to the school.

The final plat for Elkhorn Ridge, phase III, was approved for 33 lots. City building official Tony Townsend said the developer is currently putting in conduits for street lights and the plat was approved unanimously by Planning Commission members.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said Pea Ridge is the second fastest growing city in Benton County right behind Centerton.

If all proposed subdivisions get built, there could be an additional 840 lots in town, according to city officials, who said the concepts presented could take four to eight years to complete.

"With that, we have to make hard decisions ... such as sales tax ... to fund things," Crabtree said, proposing a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the possibility of a city sales tax and changes to the city's impact fee ordinance.

Felgenhaur, saying he is responsible for anywhere from 500 to 600 new lots in town, asked about the city's distribution of impact fees and said he, as a developer, would be glad to pay more in order to fund the heart monitor.

"We're creating the need... all of us builders. We could pay more if it wouldn't be exorbitant," Felgenhauer said. "We're all in support of the town. A couple of hundred bucks from each of us would help pay for a brand new monitor."

City officials were asked to waive the $25,000 fee for a building permit for the new high school. The mayor said the cost had already been included in the bid from the contractor and that if the council agrees to waive the fee, there should be an assurance that funds saved are used to furnish the school.

Building official Tony Townsend said he had talked with the president of C.R. Crawford, the contractor, who said there was only $10,000 put in the bid for that fee and they also had to pay $7,500 in tap fees.

"In my opinion, C.R. Crawford is working on a percentage. They'll get the same amount. They'll still get their percentage. It's the tax payers that will get put on the hook. This will take a lot of my time. The paying customers will have to wait," Townsend said, explaining that he anticipates anywhere from 75 to 100 trips to the building site for inspections. "It's going to be more than costs for me to go out there, but to totally eliminate it, I just don't agree. It's going to be done in sections, so I'll make a lot more trips out there than I would a house.

Guthrie asked whether cutting the fee in half would cover Townsend's costs.

"Yes, that would cover my costs," Townsend said.

City attorney Shane Perry said the council should wait to consider the decision when they can discuss it with the school superintendent.

"He's the one that knows the contractor. I think everybody here wants to help the school district, but doesn't want the money to go into the pocket of the builder instead of the school. If this council wants to help the school, that's the best way to do that," Perry said.

Townsend said delaying the decision would not slow down construction.

In other business, council members:

• Heard a report from Capt. William Coker, EMS director, and interim fire chief Dino Collins about the bids received for a new heart monitor for the ambulance. No action was taken as officials are waiting to receive word on a grant to help fund the project.

• Declared a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria surplus for the Police Department.

• Approved Ord. 636 rezoning the First Baptist Church property from Agricultural to Commercial 1. Townsend told council members there is a Mother's Day Out program in the church and soccer practice on the property and it was determined that the property should be rezoned to minimal density commercial.

• Received the State of the City report from the mayor.

• Heard a report from the mayor of a tentative date for opening the new splash pad for Memorial Day.

