Pea Ridge seniors Hollyn Davis and Nick Coble were named to the Arkansas 4A All-State Basketball Team after the conclusion of the 2018-19 basketball season.

Both lifelong students at Pea Ridge, Davis and Coble showed an early affinity for the hard court sport getting their first competition playing in the Northwest Arkansas Upwards basketball youth leagues. Coble has been an integral part of the boys basketball success these past few years with Davis capping her senior season with the best regular season of any girls' team in memory.

Having had both of these athletes as excellent art students in the elementary school, I am familiar with both. Davis was also a part of a first grade basketball skills program that I directed way back in 2008. She was a feisty and focused player even as a 7-year-old.

Pea Ridge basketball has come a very long way since 2008. Facility upgrades, an expanding enthusiastic student body, outstanding coaching staffs, and a bunch of dedicated families have been key factors in the rise of Blackhawk athletics.

If one of the aforementioned factors goes missing, the success rate will of course, lessen.

Team emerges to

challenge Lady

'Hawks' track

Coach Heather Wade's Lady Blackhawk track team won last year's state outdoor 4A track title by a wide margin and won the 2019 indoor title by a nearly 100-point margin.

Pundits give the 'Hawks a near lock on the state title this spring, set to be held at Batesville High School at the end of April. The AAA's announcement of Batesville as the host made me wonder about something.

Usually schools put in for hosting state competitions when they have the belief that doing so will help their team perhaps take a title. Magnolia, for example, was awarded the state basketball tournament and wouldn't you know, the unheralded Magnolia boys won all their state tournament home games and went to the championship.

Batesville has some outstanding athletes who will score a lot of points at state. Taylor Griffin is triple jumping 35'0" and Griffin, along with Jalise Stewart, is jumping over 16'0" in the long jump. Griffin is also a force in the hurdles (100-meter 16.8, 300-meter 48.9). The Pioneers also have Lexi Edwards in the 800-meter (2:26.6).

Camden Fairview has Tai-sheka Porchia who leads the state in the discus (105'5"), 300-meter hurdles (48.0) and 200-meter (27.03) However, the Lady Cardinals have little depth and likely will not be a threat to finish among the top four teams.

Batesville, however, has more athletes than Camden and with the realignment of the 4A this year, they will probably be in the top three teams, maybe even second. When the smallest 16 teams in last year's 4A classification were pushed down into 3A to be replaced by the 16 smallest 5A schools, the level of competition will rise this year. Points will be harder to come by, a situation that could allow a team with a few high scoring stars take a championship.

However, a team with a few high scoring stars while also having enough depth to get extra scoring will be hard to beat. Pea Ridge will, in all probability, go into the state meet as the clear favorite due to their depth. The 'Hawks can score in every aspect of track and field and that will go a long way towards putting a fourth State Championship trophy in the local awards case.

4A-1 Conference

flex early muscle

The 4A-1 District has every member of the conference ranked among the top 20 in the early polling for the 2019 seasons.

In the boys' poll, six of the top 10 teams are from the 4A-1, with five of the top eight. On the girls' side of things, three of the top 10 hail from the 4A-1. Pea Ridge ranks seventh among the girls teams with the boys holding the eighth spot in their respective poll.

There are nine boys teams in the 4A-1 baseball league this year with eight teams vying for honors in the softball wars. Shiloh does not field a girls softball team.

With the weather often changing the scheduling of playoff games, the slate for district, regional and state games are set but could be changed.

District competition for both baseball and softball is set for the last week of April with the regions the following week May 2-4 at Farmington. The state playoffs will occur May 9-11 at Batesville Southside with the final championship games set for Fayetteville the following week.

The boys split four games played during spring break, taking out Hampton 11-1 while besting Mena 14-10. They lost a 4-0 decision to Jones (Okla.) and a 5-4 squeaker to Charleston. The games were in the Jarren-Sorters Memorial Classic at Prairie Grove. They were to host a conference game with Gentry Tuesday and are scheduled to be home against Prairie Grove Friday.

The Lady Blackhawks were idle last week.

State 4A class

softball poll

Valley View^9-0 Farmington^8-2 Brookland^8-2 Dardanelle^9-3 Westside^9-4 Pottsville Pea Ridge^3-1 Southside^4-2 Morillton^6-3 Gravette^3-2 Harrison^2-1 Gentry^4-3 Berryville^4-4 Clarksville^5-5 Dover^6-6 Batesville^4-4 Prairie Grove^5-3 Huntsville^3-4 Highland^3-5 Blytheville^2-7

State 4A class

baseball poll

​1. Shiloh^9-2

Berryville^5-0 Valley View^10-3 Harrison^8-3 Huntsville^8-2 Brookland^7-2 Pottsville^5-2 Pea Ridge^7-4 Prairie Grove^6-4 Heber Springs^7-2 Pocahontas^6-4 Southside^5-4 Clarksville^4-5 Ozark^5-4 Morrilton^5-9 Gravette^5-8 Batesville^3-7 Farmington^3-6 Gentry^4-5 Dover^3-5

Razorback Diamond

Hogs high in 2019

The Arkansas Razorback baseball and softball teams are flying high in the 2019 polls, both ranked among the top 15 of the nearly 300 schools participating in Division 1 softball/baseball.

The men have long been national contenders with the women recently making a run to national prominence.

Much like our local high school conference, the collegiate Southeastern Conference is the premier diamond sport conference with 10 men's teams ranked along with the women matching that mark with 10 of their teams among the top 25.

UCLA has the unusual distinction of having both the men's and women's top-ranked squads. LSU is impressive with the women ranked eighth and the men 11th. Florida has the third best tandem teams in the country with sixth and 14th rankings with Arkansas having the fourth best duo with ninth and 15th rankings.

USA Today NCAA

baseball poll

​1. UCLA^14-4

Oregon State^14-3 Stanford^12-3 Mississippi State^18-2 North Carolina State^19-1 Vanderbilt^15-5 Louisville^16-4 Georgia^18-2 Arkansas^17-2 Arizona State^19-0 LSU^15-5 Auburn^18-2 North Carolina^16-5 Florida^15-7 Texas^15-7 Coastal Carolina^16-4 Texas Tech^12-5 Texas A&M^17-5 Florida State^14-4 Mississippi^14-6 East Carolina^15-6 Tennessee^17-4 Clemson^14-1 Michigan^13-4 Oklahoma^16-4

USA Today NCAA

softball poll

​1. UCLA^25-1

Oklahoma^25-2 Florida State^21-7 Alabama^31-0 Tennessee^22-4 Florida^24-5 Washington^22-6 LSU^23-6 Louisiana^23-3 Texas^25-6 Arizona^21-7 Georgia^25-6 Kentucky^20-7 Texas Tech^27-2 Arkansas^21-7 South Carolina^21-7 Auburn^26-4 Arizona State^22-8 James Madison^15-5 Minnesota^19-8 Oklahoma State^20-7 Indiana^25-6 Wisconsin^21-3 Mississippi^21-7 Michigan^15-10

