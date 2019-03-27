Wednesday, March 27

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Book Page Craft, all ages, all day, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 28

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, March 29

3:30 p.m. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Rated PG, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, March 30

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Tuesday, April 2

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

