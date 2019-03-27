Some say you can't go home again. "Coach E" -- Matt Easterling -- has proven he can.

Easterling graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1997 where he played baseball under coach John E. King, the first Blackhawk baseball coach.

Recollections Thursday, Feb. 20, 1997 Matt Easterling, a graduating Pea Ridge High School senior, will be among team members representing Arkansas in the ninth annual Down Under Bowl, hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Easterling was named to the All-State Football Team last fall. Football teams representing 24 states will compete in the bowl. Thursday, May 22, 1997 Pea Ridge High School baseball team members Matt Easterling and Rodney Long were elected to participate in the Arkansas Baseball All-star game. The games will be played at Charlie Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

Recollections from The TIMES of Northeast Benton County, Vol. 30, No. 10, March 7, 1996 For many years, baseball has been an activity that many Pea Ridge area youth have looked forward to but this year, major steps must be taken in order to guarantee that all children who want to play will get the chance. Pea Ridge Little League sponsored more than 300 children last year and with that came a practice and game-scheduling crunch for fields. Sharing the fields with the high school baseball team and the Babe Ruth League, which is for 13- to 18-year-olds, became difficult. The board is in the process of purchasing about nine acres west of Pea Ridge. Board members include Patty Villines, Wayne Anderson, Lori Moyer, Doug Huston, John Bray, Randy Easterling, Margaret Anderson, Jim Trammell, Rosemary Goins, Denny Davis and John King.

King, hired in 1988, retired as head baseball coach last year. For the past 14 years, Easterling worked side by side with King as assistant coach -- learning, coaching, teaching.

Now, he is head baseball coach of the Blackhawks.

Back in 2005, when King called his former player, then head coach at East Newton, Mo., High School, King told Easterling he was only going to be at Pea Ridge a couple more years.

"He actually called me in my second year at East Newton," Easterling said, recalling that King was hoping to go full-time football and turn the baseball program over to Easterling. "It was an opportunity to come home. That was a big deal!

"To get back down into Arkansas, to come here -- I jumped at the chance," he said, adding that he was hired the next year. "I've been living the dream ever since."

Half-laughingly he said, "Of course, that three years turned into 13 years. But, it was a fantastic 13 years. If coach King had called me up and said I'm not looking to get out another 13 years, I still would have jumped."

A native of Pea Ridge, Easterling is the son of Randy and Pam Patterson Easterling and grandson of Mark and Inetha Easterling and Jackie and Lucy Patterson. He and his wife, Gina, have two children, Allie, 11, and Andrew, 8.

He earned a degree in physical education from Williams Baptist College in 2005 and was then hired as head baseball and softball coach in East Newton, Mo. He was there three years although he only coached softball one year and then got involved in the football program.

Easterling remembers beginning baseball as a very young child when his father, Randy Easterling, encouraged him to play. His mother demurred, he remembers, saying he should wait until he's old enough to choose, but his father was insistent.

"I'm ALWAYS learning something," Coach E said of his years in baseball. He began with t-ball and continued through Little League, high school and college. He said the game has taken him all over the world.

"In addition to my dad, the guy who taught me to be passionate about baseball," Coach E said fondly, "was Doug Huston... He's the first coach I remember encouraging me to be passionate about what I do, to be passionate about being from Pea Ridge.

"He would even go watch me play in college. He had a huge impact on my life," Easterling said. "And always, after all the games, he said 'How about those Blackhawks?!"

Huston died in 2010. He was instrumental in building the Pea Ridge Day Memorial Ball Field and the high school baseball and softball fields and concession stand.

When in school in Pea Ridge, Easterling played football, basketball and baseball. He quite basketball after junior high. In high school he was a fullback and linebacker in football and the catcher in baseball. When first hired in 2005, he was history teacher in the Middle School, assistant junior high football coach and assistant senior high baseball coach. Now, he teaches ninth-grade civics, is head baseball coach and assistant football coach.

He said an important difference in baseball and football is how emotions are handled. He said emotion plays a huge part in the game of football and it's a bit more "fiery."

"But in baseball, no matter what, you must stay focused," Easterling said, recalling one of his favorite quotes from baseball great Lou Gehrig: "The ballplayer who loses his head, who can't keep his cool, is worse than no ballplayer at all."

He said that both high and low emotions can affect the performance of a player and that as a coach, if he's teaching that to his players, he had better model it, as well.

"Over the years I've learned the importance of control," he said. "There are times, over the years, that I've had to take a deep breath."

"Player relationships quickly turn into friendships," Easterling said, recalling that King maintains relationships with his former players. "He did that with me. He had my younger brother," he said, adding that King kept in touch with him through college. "Whenever I got to come down and coach with him, it was still that strong friendship. Coach King -- he's family!"

Easterling said when he was in school, the high school teams played ball on the fields on Weston Street. He said the current high school ball fields were built in 1997.

"My first year there was my senior year," he said.

He said the biggest thing was how coach King structured his practices and the team.

"He never got fancy. He stuck with the fundamentals. He always said 'you do the small thing right because the small things lead to big things.'"

"And the other thing is, he found a way to connect with his players. He believed that if you find a way to connect to your players, the wins will take care of themselves. And he proved that with over 500 wins," Easterling said of King.

"Coach King has never never questioned my ability to coach baseball... that relationship and trust was so strong.. he said do your thing," Easterling said. "Here's what i'm going to take care of, here's what you're responsible for... he just kind of let me go."

He said coaching in high school is different than coaching in college. In high school, you might struggle with the basics. You may have kids who played Little League, but not Babe Ruth. You work on the fundamentals of foot work, catching. As they develop those skills, you can find time to implement your schemes. You have to simplify for the kids."

In college, they all can throw, they all can catch, they all can hit, they all can run. You don't really spend a lot of time on fundamental teaching," he said. "You spend time honing their skills. You just implement your coaching schemes, game strategies. Their baseball knowledge is really good that's why they're playing on the collegiate level."

Several years ago, Easterling and King attended a baseball conference and he said one of the main things he learned was confirmation that King's approach was right.

"The great thing about baseball is, it doesn't change.

"That's what of the fascinating. It's a really complicated sport as far as schemes and pitch calling. But, as far as the grand scheme of baseball, base running is still the same. It's still three strikes and you're out; four balls is a walk."

"Where I have to do my most intrinsic coaching is seventh grade football. That's the sport where we get a lot of kids that have never played football before," he said.

Easterling said getting to know the students, seeing them develop in skills and character is rewarding. He recalled one year where he needed a student to play a certain position he didn't really want to play, but he told the student that was where the team needed him the most.

"We need you here in this spot," he said. "I think he hated it the entire time, but at the end of the season, when we made it into the quarter-finals, I told him 'you have single handedly saved this season for this team.'

"We would not have been as strong without him in that position. Looking back, some kids were completely selfless and saved the season!"

Easterling said the catcher in baseball can be likened to the quarterback in football.

"The catcher is the only person on the baseball field to see everything. He makes all the calls. he gets the signal. He relays the bunt coverage. He is the leader and he has the dirtiest, toughest job that is the least glamorous. He's the first at practice and the last to leave."

Baseball is like a chess match, Easterling said. "You can become very bored with it if you don't know the intrinsic."

"It's a thinking man's game.

"You constantly have to be thinking -- what's my next pitch? How do I position my infielders? Each situation calls for a different response. I can't just DH (designate hitter) every position. I have to consider a guy who is really weak with fielding but is good with hitting. Can I plug that guy in to hit? I can't do that for all my positions.

"How am I going to order my lineup for today's game?"

"You're mentally exhausted at the end of the game."

"The only time when you're not mentally exhausted is when score is oblonged. Then you can sit back," Easterling said.

"It's just this chess match of what do I think they're going to do and what am I going to do. It's a pitch by pitch with you relaying signs all over the field."

Easterling said every player has to be watching and thinking, considering the options. They have to be able to think fast enough and react accordingly to give the team the best opportunity to win the game.

"It wears you out. It's a very simple game... whichever team can get to home the most times in seven innings. The rules are simple. but all of those 'intrinsicsies' come into play."

"Baseball is not for a lot of people is because ... it's the most individualized team sport there is. What I mean is one guy is hitting, the other eight players, one standing on deck, other seven are in dugout sitting, waiting to see what this guy is going to do. watching other players, the pitcher, see what they're sequence is.

"In that moment, it's just him," Easterling said. "It's a highly individualized team sport. It's a highly thinking man's game."

There's an old saying in coaching, if you don't change, you die.

But, it's also true, if it works, don't try to fix something that ain't broke.

Let the games take care of themselves, he said, reiterating that he still follow's King's premise and teaches the fundamentals even as he has incorporated new methods into the practices.

"I'm not changing the emphasis -- it's fundamentals and relationships!"

"How we teach the fundamentals or incorporate the fundamentals into the workout may change. We will keep evolving as the game keeps evolving," he said.

And now, after 13 years as assistant, he's the head coach.

Assistant coach is Shay Baldwin and volunteer coach is Blake Rudolph.

