In a brief regular meeting, Planning Commission members approved a rezone request, two home occupation requests and a final plat.

A public hearing was held on the rezoning request which was for property for First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., to be rezoned from Agricultural to Commercial-1. Al Fowler, pastor of the church, is a member of the Planning Commission. He recused himself from the vote.

Fowler told planners that because of the Mothers' Day Out program operating in the church, the property must be zoned commercial. He said the program operates two days and week, five hours a day and has 37 students. He said there are no plans for significant growth.

Adrienne Terrazas, seeking a home occupation permit, told city officials she runs a farm and plans to sell produce through farmers' markets and wants to sell online and make home deliveries. She said there will be no additional traffic at her house.

James Dixon said he operates a general lawn care business which includes lawn mowing and tree trimming. He said he parks his trailer in his driveway and has run this business for four years. He said he just picked up a commercial customer and needs to get a business license and a sales tax number.

A representative from Swope Engineering presented the lot split request which is property outside the city limits but within the territorial jurisdiction of the Planning Commission.

Planners approved:

• Home occupation request, 1117 Nemett Dr., Adrienne Terrazas;

• Home occupation request, 170 Patton St., James Dixon;

• Lot Split 2450 Hayden Rd., Kenneth & Judy Greene; and

• Final Plat Elkhorn Ridge Phase III, developer Franklin Miller.

General News on 03/27/2019