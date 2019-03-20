EVENTS

Pea Ridge Archeology

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Jami Lockhart, archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, will present a program entitled, "Recent Archeological Investigations at Pea Ridge National Military Park," at noon Wednesday, March 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Meeting Hall History

Carolyn Reno, collections manager at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, will present a program entitled, "The Shiloh Meeting Hall: A Visible Link to History," Wednesday, April 17, at noon at the museum. Built in 1871 in present-day downtown Springdale, the Shiloh Meeting Hall has been home to several churches and community organizations. Reno will share stories of activities held in the building over the years, including women's civic club programs, a court trial, and a boys' boxing match.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Young actors with Arts Live Theatre will present a play entitled "Ozark Stories" at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The play explores the history of education in Northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Ozark Ballads Performed

Kyla Cross, a traditional Ozark ballad singer, will present, "Rare and Precious: Ballads and Songs of the Ozarks" at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Under the direction of folksong expert and Shiloh Museum volunteer Lyle Sparkman, Cross has learned over ninety traditional ballads and songs from the Ozarks. She will present in concert eleven Ozark songs, ballads, and play-party songs, all of which are rare remnants of the Ozarks pioneer life.

Meetings at the museum

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

