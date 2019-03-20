The short list of chief of police applicants was to be presented to the Pea Ridge City Council Tuesday night, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said recently.

The finalists are Lynn Hahn and John Hicks, both current Pea Ridge police officers; Troy Hoover, retired assistant police chief from Hutchinson, Kan.; Christopher Kelley, Gravette police captain; and Kevin Trevathan, retired Arkansas State Trooper. The 22 applicants were whittled to five and letters were sent to the applicants who were not selected to the short list, Crabtree said.

Hahn began his law enforcement career with the Benton County Sheriff's Office in 2003, served as patrol commander of the part-time division and became full-time in 2007. He was promoted to patrol captain in 2014. In 2016, he was named jail captain. From June to October 2017, he was patrol sergeant for Carroll County Sheriff's Office. He has been employed with Pea Ridge since October 2017. He is a detective sergeant in Pea Ridge.

"I love the Pea Ridge community. Furthermore, I have never seen a community which stands so firmly behind their police department. Although the image of the police department has become somewhat tarnished, the majority of the citizens still stand behind us supportively. Moreover, if given the opportunity, I know I can once again make the Pea Ridge Police Department a shining example for other agencies to follow," Hahn wrote in his letter of application.

Hicks, currently sergeant and K-9 handler with Pea Ridge Police, began his law enforcement career as a part-time field deputy with BCSO in 1995. He has worked for Little Flock Police (1996-2000), Lowell Police (2000-2009) and as a training officer at NorthWest Arkansas Community College (2010-2016). He was hired in Pea Ridge in January 2017.

"I have been serving as a police officer for more than 22 years. I take an immense amount of pride in the opportunity to serve my department and my city. I was born and raised in Pea Ridge. This is my home and I have served this community with honor and integrity. I am currently a sergeant with the Pea Ridge Police Department. I also serve as a field training officer and K-9 handler," Hicks wrote.

Hoover, of Hutchinson, Kan., recently retired as assistant police chief. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has worked for the Hutchinson Police Department since 1988.

"I have just retired as an assistant police chief with three decades of various and progressive police experience. I wish to relocate to the Northwest Arkansas area to be closer to family. My mother lives in Bentonville and my daughter and son-in-law have recently moved to Pea Ridge and really enjoy it. I believe I can be an asset to the Pea Ridge Police Department and the city as I see that it is a growing community," Hoover wrote.

Kelley, currently a captain with the Gravette Police Department, began his law enforcement career as a jail deputy with the Benton County Jail in 2009 and has worked as a K-9 handler, field deputy, narcotics detective, special ops detective and patrol corporal for BCSO. He began working with Gravette Police in October 2017.

"With 10 years of experience in public safety, crime prevention, officer training/management, and program leadership, I am confident I will make an immediate impact upon stepping into this position ... I am confident my background as a highly experienced law enforcement leader will be extremely beneficial to the Pea Ridge Police Department, and I look forward to leveraging my education and experience to ensure public safety within your jurisdiction," Kelley wrote.

Trevathan, who recently retired with 30 years with the Arkansas State Police, most recently as a corporal, began his law enforcement career as a police officer in Blytheville where he worked from May 1989 to February 1990. He was employed as a police officer in Jonesboro from February 1990 to September 1995. He also owns Trevathan's Tile, a company he began in 1998. He has also worked as a bus driver for the Pea Ridge schools from 1998 to 2004.

"I am confident my background as a veteran law enforcement officer will be extremely beneficial to the Pea Ridge Police Department, and I look forward to ensuring public safety in your city," Trevathan wrote.

