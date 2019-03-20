Banana Fluff Dessert

Recipe from Dessert Delight

The TIMES September 14, 1967

1 pkg. vanilla pudding and pie filling mix

2 c. milk

1 egg yolk

1 egg white

2 bananas, peeled and sliced

16 small vanilla wafers

Combine pudding mix and 1/4 cup of the milk in saucepan. Add egg yolk and blend well. Then add remaining 1 3/4 cup milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil. Remove from heat. Beat egg white until just stiff enough to stand in moist peaks. Fold in hot pudding gradually. Arrange alternate layers of wafers, banana slices and pudding in 1-quart serving dish or individual dessert dishes. Chill. Garnish with additional banana slices, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

