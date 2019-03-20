Pea Ridge Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit about 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, when the driver of a black Tahoe fled from an officer attempting to perform a traffic stop. The pursuit was along Slack Street (Arkansas Highway 72) westbound and then north on Mariano Road. The pursuit, along county roads, led into Missouri.

Once in Missouri, the encountered radio transmission problems and was unable to relay information to dispatch and supporting officers in the area, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer for Pea Ridge Police. Due to this, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. During the pursuit, one of the Pea Ridge Police Department's vehicles sustained a flat tire.

Through investigative measures, the Pea Ridge Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle. An arrest warrant is currently being obtained for the driver's arrest. It was also discovered during the investigation that a passenger was inside the vehicle and efforts are being made to identify the passenger.

Due to this case being an on-going investigation, information will be withheld at this time until the case is closed. We will inform the public and media when this occurs.

Lisenbee said: "We would also like to take the time to recognize the surrounding law enforcement agencies for their assistance as well as our citizens in the community for their assistance for helping our officers with their disabled vehicle.

"We want to implore the citizens of our community to contact the police department should they have any information in regarding the identification and whereabouts of the suspects in the vehicle that fled from police. We would also like to remind them that when officers activate their emergency lights to yield the right of the roadway for emergency vehicles and to stop immediately when being traffic stopped."

