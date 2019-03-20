In the past four years, the Pea Ridge Police Department has seen increased turnover. In 2018, the department of 16 approved positions lost six officers, a clerk and the chief. Pea Ridge Police lost five officers in 2017, four in 2016, six in 2015 and one in 2014. With the Dec. 1, 2018, resignation of former Chief Ryan Walker, there were 15 officers on staff at the end of 2018.

Of those officers who left since 2014, 12 resigned, one retired and three were fired. Currently the department employs 13 full-time officers and has three open positions.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree blames some of the problem on competition from the private sector, saying many of the officers who left went to work for Walmart in security.

"A lot of what I see is the pay and being able to better (themselves)," the mayor said. "Some of it is shift work."

Capt. Chris Olson, interim police chief, cites factors such as low pay and decreased respect for the profession, as well as the high stress of law enforcement. He said those issues are common in police departments across the country.

"Why is it hard to keep officers?" Olson asked. "When we loose people, it hits us hard. If you're a department of 100 people, they don't feel it as much. If we lose one, we feel it."

"Every position at this department is a vital position to ensure that the city is getting the service it deserves," said Lt. Michael Lisenbee, the department's public information officer. "... everybody here does everything."

"I make traffic stops," Olson said, adding that administrative positions are "working supervisory positions."

Both think national negativity and loss of respect for police contributes to the loss of officers.

"There are police agencies losing by the thousands in every department in every city," Olson said. "They're having a hard time keeping and a hard time hiring because the pool of qualified people who actually want to do the job is very small."

"The perception of law enforcement changed," Lisenbee said, saying many left wanting to "do something safer." He said people stopped respecting police officers and began questioning and criticizing police.

National statistics

Law enforcement is a high stress profession in which high turnover rates are common. According to a study conducted by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Analysis Center, law enforcement has a higher attrition rate (14 percent) than both teaching and nursing (13 and 12 percent respectively). An article by Timothy Roufa in Criminology Careers reveals several reasons for the high turnover rate including low pay, traumatic events and unexpected job stresses. Those include shift work and irregular days off. According to Roufa, many leave law enforcement for jobs in the private sector.

Local statistics

Prior to 2015, the turnover rate was lower in the Pea Ridge Police Department.

From 2002 to 2008 and again in 2012, no officers retired or resigned. Two officers left in 2009, one each in 2010, 2013 and 2014. In 2011, three officers left. In January 2015, long-time police chief Tim Ledbetter retired after 20 years. In that time, the department grew from two officers to 12.

Several officers who left Pea Ridge returned to work in the department, including Brenda Franky (2009-2011, 2015-2017), Rick Helmer (2007-2014, 2016-2016, 2017-present), Chris Richards (2009-2011, 2012-2013), and Olson, the current interim chief. Olson was first hired in January 2006, left in 2008, returned in 2010, resigned again in 2011 and was hired again in July 2013.

"I like the town. I like the people and I like the department," Olson said. "I never left on bad terms."

He said, "It was not only the department, I made friends and bonds in the town. I've only missed three of the last 13 years here."

Growth affects department

As Pea Ridge's population grew and the number of businesses as increased, so did the size of the police department.

In 2017, there were 16 officers, according to Olson. The estimated population of the city in 2017 was 5,296.

In the past 24 years, the department has increased from having one full-time police officer with a full-time chief and a part-time police officer to 16 officers.

"Between 2014-2015, a 20-year chief (Ledbetter) left, the town exploded and we had to start hiring more because we couldn't keep up," Olson said. "Now, we've stayed the same amount of police, but the town as continued to grow.

"That has a direct correlation to retention," Olson said. "People don't know what all we do. It's very hard on the burnout factor."

Area agencies compared

Police departments in comparable communities in Northwest Arkansas haven't had the same level of turnover. In Berryville and Prairie Grove, with populations close to that of Pea Ridge, there are 14 and 12 certified police officers respectively and a low turnover rate with usually only one to two officers leaving annually in the past five years. In Prairie Grove, three of nine officers left in 2014.

"We do not have much turnover here," Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos said. "Usually it is because of retirement. Usually our officers make their careers here."

"We put a great deal of effort to make sure we hire quality people," Bartos said. "I think that is one of the biggest problems with law enforcement today is that being a small department we all have to pull our share and work together.

"Also, the city of Berryville and the mayor are very good to us. We feel that we are well taken care of."

Bartos said the officers who left in 2014, 2015 and 2018 each retired. Another officer died in 2016. The officer who left in 2017 joined the military. One of the two officers who left in 2018 retired.

In Prairie Grove, Chief Chris Workman said he had 12 certified law enforcement officers at the end of 2018 and had lost two that year, while hiring three. In the previous year, he lost one officer.

Workman said the statistics supplied from his department are for certified personnel only. He said he did hire an uncertified officer who he sent to the academy, but he failed and had to be let go. The loss of the uncertified officer was not reflected in the total number of departures.

"We have outstanding leadership at our department and push all officers to be leaders. We also allow officers the opportunity for advanced training," Workman said.

"We try to remain competitive with other agencies on pay and benefits as well. ... We listen to our officers and provide them the opportunity to speak about what things they believe would make the department even better. An example would be the 12-hour shifts that officers currently work. The officers requested this shift as it would allow them to spend more time with their family. We were able to make this shift work after the request and they are much happier."

Workman said losing officers is a challenge for all law enforcement agencies and officers usually leave for better pay and benefits.

"If an officer is certified, it is generally easy to move to another agency for employment," Workman said, explaining that smaller agencies also struggle to keep employees around for long periods of time because the lack of promotion opportunities. "Unlike larger departments, smaller agencies only have so much room to grow and this means less advancement opportunity.

"An example I use often is that if you have a department of 12 officers like we do, some of those officers will always be required to works nights, weekends and holidays if no one leaves and they cannot move up," Workman said.

Police salaries in Pea Ridge range from $17.69 an hour for a new, uncertified officer, to $28.77 an hour hour for the captain, according to employee payroll information for January 2019. Salaries vary with experience and training. There is also a vehicle provided and a uniform allowance.

Olson said larger departments are able to offer shift differentials and have more funds to retain and attract officers.

Bartos said starting pay at Berryville, for officers with no experience, is $16.51 an hour. In Prairie Grove, starting pay is $17.15 an hour and officers are allowed a take home care to use within a five-mile radius of the city limits, Chief Workman said.

In Farmington, starting pay is usually around $17.12 an hour, according to the Chief Brian Hubbard, who said the pay can go up depending on the experience of the applicant.

Addressing turnover

When asked why Pea Ridge seems to have more turnover than other departments, Crabtree said it may be due to the proximity to the Walmart home office and the ability to go to work there.

"There hasn't been anything that I'm aware of department-wise that caused it," Crabtree said. "We have lost several, but if I understand right, most of those did go out for other jobs."

Pea Ridge is in the process of hiring a permanent police chief. The city received 22 applications for the job and Crabtree said he's narrowed that list down to five, which he said he planned to present to the City Council this week. He said he has begun getting background checks on the five finalists and will bring each in for an interview, possibly with a police chief from a neighboring town or one of the City Council members.

"I'm hoping to have something by the April (City Council) meeting," Crabtree said.

Crabtree said one of the things for which he's looking in a new chief is something to "add stability."

"The chief is a very vital part of a department and plays a vital role in how the department operates," Crabtree said

"The numbers are not pretty," Lisenbee said. "I'm not going to lie. Everything that can be provided for our officers to stay here is being done. We have nicer cars than many. We start out good, but top out."

Olson said officers have continued to maintain a good response time to calls.

"The citizens of this town have come to expect a level of service that we try our very, very hardest to keep up. At some point, if there's not a change, we're not going to be able to do that," Olson said.

Pea Ridge, Ark., population 1940 - 72 1950 - 268 - 272.2% 1960 - 380 - 41.8% 1970 - 1,088 - 186.3% 1980 - 1,488 - 36.8% 1990 - 1,620 - 8.9% 2000 - 2,346 - 44.8% 2010 - 4,794 - 104.3% Est. - 2017 - 5,296 “Census of Population and Housing” Census.gov

SROs and rank As of December 2018 • Pea Ridge: 15 officers — three school resource officers, five patrol officers, three sergeants, two lieutenants, two captains (one of whom is interim chief) • Prairie Grove: 12 officers — two SROs, seven patrol officers, two corporals, one sergeant, one captain and one chief • Berryville: 14 officers — two SROs, nine patrol officers, one sergeant, one lieutenant and one chief • Farmington: 13 officers, — two SROs, five patrolmen, one corporal, two administrative sergeants, two patrol sergeants, one detective, one lieutenant, one captain and one chief

