City planners approved two rezoning requests from developer Kevin Felgenhauer at a special Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, March 12. Several city residents who live near the land on Hazelton Road asked questions of the developer.

Felgenhauer said he is planning single-family residences on both parcels but with smaller lot sizes than are allowed by the Residential 1 zone.

The properties being developed by Winter Park Partners LLC are 55 acres on the north side of Hazelton Road changing from an R1 single family to a R2 single family zone and 5.8 acres changing from Agriculture 1 to R3 multi-family.

Felgenhauer said he does not plan apartments or duplex on the multi-family zone, but plans "some type of town home, two-car garage, possible two-story ... also considering possibly some type of senior area."

"There is no three or four-story buildings being built on this property," Felgenhauer said. "The purpose is for townhomes; they'll not exceed two-story. It's no different than any other two-story home in the area. The requirements for R3 is a little more stringent for square footage than R2."

City building official Tony Townsend told the audience that R1 requires 12,000-square-feet lots and R2 allows 8,000 square feet with minimum frontage width of 80 feet.

Felgenhauer said there are 190 single family homes planned on the 55 acres and also plans for a park. He said he will pave and curb Hazelton Road along the development.

"We believe there is a need for different types of development in town," Felgenhauer said, explaining that different people like different products and he's trying to meet that need.

Townsend said all of Hazelton Road would be paved from Weston Street to It'll Do Road. Planner Jason Palik told those present that the city would pave the remainder of Hazelton Road.

Felgenhauer said the original plan for the 55 acres, when zoned R1 was for 154 homes, but with the R2 zone, it would be 190 homes.

City officials explained, in response to residents' questions, that many of their questions concerning design and drainage would be answered at a meeting for the preliminary plat of the development, that this meeting was only to consider the zoning question.

"It's important for you to be informed, so we don't mind the dialogue," Donnie Ewald, chairing the Planning Commission, said. "Any further discussion, plat approval, square footage, landscape, drainage, all that will be talked about further, and engineers look through as well. Please be involved then as well because your voice matters just as much the developers."

General News on 03/20/2019