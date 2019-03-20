Monday, March 25

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, tator tots, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Tuesday, March 26

Breakfast: Skillet frittata, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets

Wednesday, March 27

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Friday, March 29

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato with ham & cheese

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

