Monday, March 25
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, tator tots, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Tuesday, March 26
Breakfast: Skillet frittata, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets
Wednesday, March 27
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito
Friday, March 29
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato with ham & cheese
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
