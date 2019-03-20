TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Susan Chambers, a member of the State Board of Education, visited with second-grade students about math problems during a tour of the individualized learning pods in Pea Ridge Primary School Friday.

Members of the State Board of Education as well as educational and business leaders were greeted by pre-kindergarten students Friday morning for the meeting in the Pea Ridge Administration building prior to touring the four campuses. One speaker emphasized the fact that the underlying premise is when and were learning occurs and is not just from kindergarten through 12th grade, but from birth to retirement and is for the unemployed, employed, underemployed or those going back into the work force.

Educational leaders toured the Pea Ridge schools Friday to learn more about the exceptional methods being used in the classrooms.

Long-time kindergarten teacher Vickie Kennemer visited with Natalie Townsend and Marsha Hash, both with the Offica of Innovation for Education from Fayetteville, in her classroom Friday. Athletic director Kevin Ramey was one of the tour guides for the groups.

Diane Zook, with the state Board of Education, watched students display their project Friday.

Diane Zook, with the state Board of Education, listened to students explain their lessons Friday as Harvey Dean, chief executive officer of Pitsco, visited with Intermediate School principal Mindy Bowlin.

Pea Ridge School Board member Jeff Neil, left, and Harvey Dean, chief executive officer of Pitsco, center, visited with students about their project.

Visitors were treated to a tour of the PRMBA class for welding at Pea Ridge High School.

Pea Ridge School Board members Jeff Neil and John Dye visited with students.

Senior Marketing and Logistics students Khloe Pike, Tori Scrogham, Jacy Schwyhart, Bella Rowlee, Abby McGarrah, Cassy Proter and Alyssandra Suddath shared some of their experiences in the Pea Ridge Manufacturing and Business Academy classes under teacher Cathy Segur. Senior Nathan Wood, right, greeted guests.

Rebecca Allen, left, media specialist, and Ginger LaMar, from Mercy, visited about the educational programs at Pea Ridge Schools.

