​A small contingent of freshmen track athletes competed with the big schools at the ninth-grade division of the Tigers Relays in Bentonville last week.

With only 10 events in the abbreviated competition, the 'Hawks managed to amass 35 points in the girls' division with the boys earning 19 in the boys events. Pea Ridge athletes competed well enough to take home 14 ribbons/places in the contested running events.

Patrick Elliott was the lone winner for the 'Hawks dominating the field in the 100-meter, taking first in 11.64. The next best finisher was Mikayla Humphrey who grabbed third in the 300-meter hurdles (59.56) with Humphrey also earning fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.68).

Joe Adams was a fourth-place finisher in the 300-meter hurdles (47.62); Lauren Wright took fifth in the both the 400-meter and 800-meter runs (1:10.69 and 2:55.68, respectively); Eli Wiggins was sixth in the 800-meter (2:30.12); Kamree Dye was seventh in the 200-meter (32.03); Madison Smith was seventh in the 400-meter (1:11.98); Dallice White was seventh in the 800-meter (3:00.12); and Jared Brewer was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.78).

Bentonville added both the ninth-grade titles to their bag of championship trophies.

Sports on 03/20/2019