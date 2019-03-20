During the first week of March, the Pea Ridge Community Library traveled to Little Rock to participate in the 2019 Children's Services Workshop held Friday, March 8. Librarians all over Arkansas including the Pea Ridge Library were taught to motivate children to read, develop positive attitudes about reading and books, enable children to maintain their reading skills during summer vacation, encourage regular use of the library, attract new users to the library, foster cooperation between community agencies, and to offer experiences for children and their family.

Those attending included Alex Wright, director; Mary Maness, clerk, and Kerri Christensen, secretary Board of Directors. The presenting theme was "A Universe of Stories." Presenter and author Sherry Nolfolk showed attendees new ways to encourage children that reading can be fun. Nolfolk encouraged participates who read to children at their local libraries to memorize stories for story time, voice characters, all while using sound effects maintaining that this strategy would excite children.

Universe of Stories is designed to encourage children to continue to read once the school year has ended. Students have been known to decline by two reading levels if they do not continue to read during the summer.

The Pea Ridge Community Library's Summer Reading Program begins with an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and ends Friday, July 26. Summer reading prizes will be handed out on Saturday, Aug. 3. The liftoff will be a celebration of the community coming together with the common goal of continuing the love of literacy throughout all ages.

When not in main session with Nolfolk, Wright, Maness and Christensen attended individual sessions. This included Yoga for Kids; Creative Events on a Dime; Storytime: It's More than Just a Story; Learning to Teach Beginner Coding; Reading, Eating and Exercise: Using libraries to teach healthy lifestyles; Mission to Space: A STEAM Journey; Reading and Robots, how to read a storybook; Take Chances, makes mistakes and teach non-cognitive skills.

When asked about the benefit of attending the Children's workshop Wright stated, "It broadens our ability to reach the children of our community."

