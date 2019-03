Ozark Classic Softball Tournament at Harrison

Pea Ridge 20/West Fork 5

Blakelee Winn -- 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Hollyn Davis -- 2 hits, 5 RBI

Halley Laster -- 2 hits 2 runs scored

Bailey Johnson -- 2 hits 3 RBI

Alevia Reyna -- 3 hits 3 runs scored

Meghan David --1 hit, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored

Leala Sorrell -- 1 hit, 2 RBI

Adian Dayberry pitched complete game allowing five runs on one hit, walking one striking out five.

Sports on 03/20/2019