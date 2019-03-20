Bruce Sikes, chancellor of Arkansas Tech University, Ozark campus, visits with Landen Long and Adin Richter, both seventh-grade students, at Pea Ridge Middle School, as they work on an everyday electricity project

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Landen Long and Adin Richter, seventh-grade students at Pea Ridge Middle School, demonstrated their work on an "every day electricity" project to Dr. Bruce Sikes, chancellor of Arkansas Tech University, Ozark campus, Friday when state educators were touring Pea Ridge schools.

