Photograph courtesy of Jennifer Allison

The Blackhawk baseball team won the Ozark Classic in Harrison this past weekend, sweeping three teams -- Pleasant Hill, Mo., 9-0, Grove, Okla., 12-0 and Belton, Mo., 3-2. This week, the diamond 'Hawks are in Prairie Grove for a three-game set. They are slated to play Jones, Okla., Monday, Mena on Tuesday and Charleston on Wednesday.

Sports on 03/20/2019