Local club Beta Alpha will celebrate its 55th year with an officer installation and party at 2 p.m Sunday, March 24, in Messiah Lutheran Church.

Beta Alpha was chartered on March 25, 1964.

Pansy Gastineau was Beta Alpha's first chapter president. She later went on to become the ESA Arkansas State Council president in 1969 with her theme for the year being "Sea of Service."

The only remaining charter member is Dorothy Williams, who is still active in the organization.

Officers to be installed for 2019 are: Sandy Fletcher, president; Meghan Good, vice president; Lindsay McBurnett, secretary; Karen Kitterman, treasurer; and Amy Barnett, parliamentarian. There will also be the announcement of the outstanding member of the year.

Four members have been nominated and are running unopposed in the May elections on the ESA Arkansas State Council Executive Board. They are Sandy Fletcher, first vice-president/president elect; Karen Kitterman, second vice president; Meghan Good, recording secretary; and Sarah Fletcher, treasurer.

The public is invited to celebrate. Please notify Fletcher at 479-381-0198 if planning to attend.

