TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk varsity Baseball players for 2019 are Will Feemster, Peyton Galbraith, Carson Rhine, Devin Mathis, Landon Allison, Tyler Odell, Braydon Smith, Tate Busey, Blake Garrard, Brendan Hardy, Brayden Ralph, Hagen Schader, Dylan Workes, Logan Stewert and Hagen McGarrah. Head coach is Matt Easterling. Assistant coaches are Shay Baldwin and Blake Ruydolph. Managers are Peyton Losey and Nikolas Galbraith.

Sports on 03/13/2019