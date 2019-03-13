EVENTS
Shiloh Saturday Family Program
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
118 W. Johnson Ave.
Springdale, AR 72764
Shiloh Meeting Hall
121 W. Huntsville Ave
Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue
479-750-8165
shilohmuseum.org
Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom during a program entitled "Weaving: Fun or Work?" from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Members of the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will be on hand to explain the basics of weaving while museum educators will explore the history of weaving in Northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.
Film on Women's Suffrage Movement
Iron-Jawed Angels, a 2004 HBO film about the American women's suffrage movement in the 1910s starring Hillary Swank and Anjelica Huston, will be shown at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The free event is sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women and the Washington County Women in History Coalition.
Pea Ridge Archaeology
Jami Lockhart, archaeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, will present a program entitled, "Recent Archeological Investigations at Pea Ridge National Military Park," at noon Wednesday, March 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Meetings at the museum
LifeWriters
LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.
Wireless Society
The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Civil War Roundtable
The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.Community on 03/13/2019
Print Headline: Shiloh Museum