Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom during a program entitled "Weaving: Fun or Work?" from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Members of the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will be on hand to explain the basics of weaving while museum educators will explore the history of weaving in Northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Film on Women's Suffrage Movement

Iron-Jawed Angels, a 2004 HBO film about the American women's suffrage movement in the 1910s starring Hillary Swank and Anjelica Huston, will be shown at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The free event is sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women and the Washington County Women in History Coalition.

Pea Ridge Archaeology

Jami Lockhart, archaeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, will present a program entitled, "Recent Archeological Investigations at Pea Ridge National Military Park," at noon Wednesday, March 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meetings at the museum

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

