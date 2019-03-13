TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Matthew McBride, a junior at Rogers High School, and his grandfather, history buff Paul Dolle, joined other Civil War reenactors displaying the use of cannons Saturday for the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. Cox's field is in the background.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Representing the 24th Missouri Infantry, riflemen alternated firing from two lines demonstrating common shooting practices during the Battle of Pea Ridge during the anniversary commemoration Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park. Reenactors and visitors alike battled strong winds that blew flags horizontal, toppled tents and displaced hats.

Troy Banzhaf, supervisory park ranger at the Pea Ridge National Military Park, inspected rifles of the 24th Missouri Infantry, prior to the artillery demonstrations Saturday.

Soldiers cooked over an open campfire as part of the living history demonstration at a campsite Saturday. High winds forced them to disassemble their tent.

Community on 03/13/2019