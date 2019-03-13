Saturday, Jan. 5

6:34 p.m. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on South Curtis Avenue near Harris Street. According to the police report, the driver did not yield but continued to the driveway of a residence on Frost Street. Three juveniles got out of the vehicle and were all handcuffed. One juvenile was arrested and transported to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center and booked for fleeing, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another person in the vehicle (name redacted by police) was cited in connection with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

10:55 a.m. The school resource officer received a report of a student who was punched in the face by another student. As a result of the investigation, police obtained a warrant for arrest for the juvenile suspect in connection with third-degree battery. The warrant was served on Jan. 14.

Friday, Jan. 18

2 p.m. A school resource officer was notified by the Middle School principal about an "incident" between two students involving one threatening the other. As a result of the investigation, police sought a warrant from the prosecutor. On Feb. 12, police served the warrant on the juvenile suspect in connection with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

6:30 p.m. A resident of Frost Street reported a domestic assault involving a juvenile. No charges were filed.

Monday, Feb. 4

10:59 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Davis Street for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Rebecca Bevill, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with third degree assault on a family or household member. According to the report, Bevill also had an outstanding warrant for third-degree domestic battery from Rogers.

Thursday, Feb. 7

1:30 p.m. As a result of information received, school officials found an electronic smoking device in a student's vehicle. According to a police report, the pipe appeared to have a "waxy brown oil" in it. Police determined the substance to be THC. Police sought a juvenile arrested warrant for the suspect. It was presented to the juvenile on Feb. 20.

Friday, Feb. 8

4:45 p.m. A juvenile was found in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe inside the school. As a result of the investigation, it was learned that the marijuana was purchased off school grounds. The juvenile was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Feb. 9

1:38 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop on Sugar Creek Road, police arrested a juvenile, who was a passenger in the vehicle, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:31 p.m. Police took a report of a state traffic accident at Slack and Weston streets involving vehicles driven by Victoria Scrogham, 18, Pea Ridge, and a juvenile driver.

10:52 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence for a physical disturbance involving a weapon. As a result of the investigation, police had seized a pistol and ammunition and arrested two adults (names redacted by police) -- a 45-year-old male, Pea Ridge, in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor and a 42-year-old female in connection with first degree endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree battery/recklessly causes injury.

Monday, Feb. 11

1 p.m. The School Resource Officer was notified that a student was in a room and had been "knocked out" by being slammed against a wall. As a result of the investigation, another juvenile was charged in connection with third degree battery.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. The School Resource Officer was informed of an instance of "sexting" by a juvenile student at the Middle School. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that all recipients had deleted the photograph received on their cell phones.Monday, March 4

2:05 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street to assist with the Fire Department who had been dispatched due to a 911 call placed by Kayla Jaber, 29, Pea Ridge, who was complaining of insomnia. According to the report, Jaber had also called 911 earlier in the evening reporting stomach discomfort. Jaber was issued a citation for mis-using the 911 system.

10:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Rains Street for a report of a breaking and entering into a vehicle. The vehicle was not locked. nothing was reported stolen.

Tuesday, March 5

10:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic for a person who dropped off a dog she said she found on Patton Street.

1:54 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street for a report of harassment. The call was placed to 911. According to the police report, police had recently been at the residence for a civil call and that call, too, had been placed to 911. As a result of the investigation, police cited Kayla Jaber, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with misuse of 911.

Wednesday, March 6

2:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Melinda McDowell, 56, Garfield, in connection with possession of a Sch. VI controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; two warrants from Rogers; and Brandi Jo Thompson, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony possession of a Sch. I or Sch. II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine; Possession of Sch. VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Benton County Jail.

5:22 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Weston Street for an unresponsive male. The coroner was notified.

Thursday, March 7

4:03 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Pickens Road and Jones Lane involving vehicles driven by Tina Shirley, 55, Pea Ridge, and Jayla Ewert, 21, Bentonville. Ewert was issued a citation in connection with imprudent driving.

9:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Sonic Drive-In for a private property accident involving a pickup truck driven by Jon B. Walker, 46, Eureka Springs, and a vehicle driven by a juvenile.

Friday, March 8

10:30 a.m. A resident of Todd Circle reported a stray dog in the neighborhood. An employee of the Street Department picked up the dog and took it to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. On March 9, the dog was claimed by Jennifer Cole, 44, Pea Ridge, who was issued a citation in connection with dog at large.

Saturday, March 9

3:13 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Miguel Murillo, 27, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and warrants from Pea Ridge and Lowell.

Editor's note: Reports from January and February are being published now as they have just been released by the Police Department. Police officials, after consultation with the city attorney, have adopted a new policy regarding reports involving juveniles.

