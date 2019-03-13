February 2019
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clements Homes^1700 Higgins Street^$725.50^$200,807
Clements Homes^500 Crawford Street^$1,173.00^$379,880
Clements Homes^1702 Higgins Street^$698.00^$189,215
Chip Hernandez^1007 E. Pickens Road^$1,478.00^$504,856
Homes By Roth^2545 Peck Road^$933^$283,400
^Total Permits for Type:^5
^Total Fees for Type:^$5,007.50
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$1,558,158
Commercial Structure^1270 Slack Street^$758.00^$213,872
Residential Addition & Alteration^463 N. Davis Street^$680.50^$182,453
^Total Permits for Type:^2
^Total Fees for Type:^$1,438.50
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$396,325General News on 03/13/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Building Permits