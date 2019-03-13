Sign in
Pea Ridge Building Permits by Information from Pea Ridge City Hall | March 13, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

February 2019

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clements Homes^1700 Higgins Street^$725.50^$200,807

Clements Homes^500 Crawford Street^$1,173.00^$379,880

Clements Homes^1702 Higgins Street^$698.00^$189,215

Chip Hernandez^1007 E. Pickens Road^$1,478.00^$504,856

Homes By Roth^2545 Peck Road^$933^$283,400

^Total Permits for Type:^5

^Total Fees for Type:^$5,007.50

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$1,558,158

Commercial Structure^1270 Slack Street^$758.00^$213,872

Residential Addition & Alteration^463 N. Davis Street^$680.50^$182,453

^Total Permits for Type:^2

^Total Fees for Type:^$1,438.50

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$396,325

General News on 03/13/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Building Permits

