Bill Baxley, 86, died Friday, March 8, 2019, with his wife, Rhonda by his side. He was born April 30, 1933, in Dalhart, Dallam County, Texas, to William Riley Baxley and Hessie Mae (Guinn) Baxley.

He loved Friday -- TGIF. He finally reached his forever Friday on March 8, 2019.

He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, co-worker and community servant leader.

He was a very respected member of the Seligman, Mo., community. He began a 29-year career at Daisy Outdoor Products, formerly known as Daisy. Working in many departments throughout his career, he retired in 1995. In addition to this, he was a full time cattle farmer.

In his spare time he was devoted to his family and friends and loved to spend weekends, holidays and vacations with them. He loved his Lord and Jesus Christ and was a member of the Garfield Church of Christ. Among the many community programs Bill served, he was known most for for his contribution of 49 years of service to Lion's Club International.

He loved sports, especially baseball, basketball and football. His favorite teams were the Saint Louis Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys and the Southwest High School Trojans. He coached many young players and taught them more than just the game concept. He taught them life lessons, too. When not spending time with his family and the community, he could be found watching various sports games live and on TV. During off-season he enjoyed John Wayne western movies and gardening. Bill was always there to help relatives and friends with any request or whatever else people needed from him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and a great-great grandson, Ryan Alexander Adams.

Survivors are the love of life, his wife, Rhonda Jean Relethford, of 63 years and six months; daughter, Judy Ann Baxley; son William (Buddy) Ray Baxley and fiancé Mary Schleuter; granddaughters Kelley Raye (Stone) Coffey and Micheal Creath, and Pauline (Stone) Ramirez; grandson, Brandon Dean Baxley; great-granddaughters, Michaela Naomi (Stone-Smith) Adams and husband, Austin, Taylor Raye Coffey and fiancé, Daryl Copeland and Hailey Raye Coffey; great-grandsons, Adam Matthew Ramirez and Alex Michael Ramirez; and great-great-grandsons, George Riley Phillips and Ryder Lee Adams.

Sincerest gratitude to the kind, caring people at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton, Ark., for their loving care and support during this past year and especially his final days. Also, the family extends their appreciation to Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark., for being accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Visitation was from 6-8 pm. Monday, March 11, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Bayless Cemetery in Gateway, Ark.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 555, 2321 W. 20th St., Washington, D.C. 55555.

Ronald 'Weasel' Eugene Dunn

Ronald "Weasel" Eugene Dunn, 65, of Garfield, died March 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Clinton, Okla., to Robert Richard and Clara Marie Hoelker Dunn.

He was an automobile mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Robert Dunn; and one grandson, Dylan Meeks.

Survivors are his son, Robert "Robby" Meeks and wife Mary; three sisters, Sharron Stanton and husband Stewart, Mary Ann Akers and husband Marty and Pat Stocker and husband Rick; two grandchildren, Brody and Maycie Meeks; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

William Lee 'Bill' Edwards

William Lee "Bill" Edwards, 67, of Spavinaw, Okla., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in OSU Medical in Tulsa. He was born in Florence, Colo., on Oct. 10, 1951, to William Hershal and Catherine Lee Mae Edwards,

He was an Army veteran and an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and had retired from Outdoor Cap in Bentonville, Ark. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, "Pa Pa" and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Charlie Adams; brother, Thomas of Joplin, Mo.; infant sister, Patricia Louise; and his beloved companion, "Roscoe."

Survivors are his wife of 48 years, Jo Ann Morris Edwards; children, Patrick Edwards and wife Kelly, of Garfield, Ark., April Moore and husband Brett, of Springdale, Ark., and Charlie Edwards of the home; seven grandchildren, Jack, James, Autumn, Matthew, Samantha, Ace and Caleb; three great-grandchildren, Jaxen, Braxton and Caroline; sister, Mary Tarrow and husband Terry, of Madison, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in Christ Temple Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla., with pastor Kevin Goodman officiating.

He will be interred in the Fayetteville National Cemetery after the memorial at a later date.

Gary Wayne Ingram

Gary Wayne Ingram, 73, of Pea Ridge, died March 9, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Shelby Ingram and Martha Roye Ann Mason Ingram.

He moved with his family to California, Michigan and later rested in Arkansas in 1979. He retired from Walmart Distribution Center where he worked in maintenance for more than 22 years. He truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest pleasures -- visiting with family and friends, being outdoors, gardening and drinking coffee. He was a jack-of-all trades and mentored many people through his life. He was a member of the Pea Ridge Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Merele, Bill and Darrell Ingram; and two sisters, Corine Watts and Brenda Ingram.

Survivors are the love of his life, Shirley Ingram, of 48 years; two sons, Wayne Ingram (Margarete) and Matt Ingram (Melissa), all of Pea Ridge; three daughters, Annette Ingram of Garfield, Roye Ann DeVault (David) of Hohenwald, Tenn., and Samantha Ingram of Garfield; two brothers, Robert Ingram (Betty) of Owasso, Mich., and Donald Ingram (Mary Smith) of Pea Ridge; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge with Pastor Edwin Brewer officiating.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Larry Dwayne Trotter

Larry Dwayne Trotter, 37, of Seligman, Mo., died March 5 in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was born June 15, 1981, in Bentonville to Terry Lee Trotter and Evelyn Marie Trotter.

He graduated from Southwest High School in 2001. He worked with his dad at Action Tree Service and was a volunteer for the Washburn, Mo., Fire Dept. He enjoyed drawing and tinkering on old cars. His passion was dirt track racing. He attended the Vo-Tech in Monett where he graduated from Mechanic School. His disability never stopped him from driving and doing the things he loved to do. He attended River of Faith Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and a brother, Jessie Lee Trotter.

Survivors are his father and step-mother, Terry and Connie Trotter of Seligman; a sister, Terri Marie Chadd and husband Jeff of Cave Springs; three nephews, Jayden, Quinton and Peyton Chadd; and numerous family and friends.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 9, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

