Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Jan. 22

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bag of onions and a crate of potatoes were stored on the floor.

Walmart Neighborhood Market

240 Slack St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

General News on 03/13/2019