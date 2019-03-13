Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Jan. 22
Cannonball Cafe
311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A bag of onions and a crate of potatoes were stored on the floor.
Walmart Neighborhood Market
240 Slack St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Print Headline: Health Dept. inspections