The building permit for the new high school is one of the items on the City Council agenda for March City Council meeting.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, the council meeting will be the forum for the mayor's State of the City address.
Pea Ridge City Council
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19
City Hall
Open to the public
Other items on the agenda include
• Pea Ridge Fire Department, update ambulance heart monitor;
• Chris Olson, Police Dept., surplus 2008 Ford Crown Victoria;
• Ord. No. 636, rezone First Baptist Church from Agricultural to Commercial 1; and
• Ord. No. 638, final Plat Elkhorn Phase III.
The meeting is in City Hall and is open to the public.
General News on 03/13/2019
Print Headline: Mayor: State of City address