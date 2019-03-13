The building permit for the new high school is one of the items on the City Council agenda for March City Council meeting.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, the council meeting will be the forum for the mayor's State of the City address.

Pea Ridge City Council 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 City Hall Open to the public

Other items on the agenda include

• Pea Ridge Fire Department, update ambulance heart monitor;

• Chris Olson, Police Dept., surplus 2008 Ford Crown Victoria;

• Ord. No. 636, rezone First Baptist Church from Agricultural to Commercial 1; and

• Ord. No. 638, final Plat Elkhorn Phase III.

The meeting is in City Hall and is open to the public.

