Wednesday, March 13

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, March 14

1 p.m. Library Board meeting, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library

3:45-5:30 p.m. D.I.Y. Crafts, ages 12 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

6 p.m. Friends of the Library meeting, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, March 15

9:30 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, ages 4-10, Pea Ridge Community Library

10 a.m. Homeschool Art Class, ages 11-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, March 16

11:30 a.m. Sensory Saturday, ages 6 and younger, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open; a visit to the museum may also be accompanied by a visit to the School Heritage Building on the school campus across the street; visits may also be arranged by appointment on other dates and times by calling Mary Durand at 479-586-5574, Marcia Cothran at 479-451-8256, or Jerry Nichols at 479-621-1621.

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, March 18

12 p.m. "Goblet of Fire," Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Pea Ridge Community Library

2:45 p.m. "Chambers of Secrets," Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 - 9 p.m. Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.

Tuesday, March 19

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com

9:30 a.m. Stitched With Love, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St. For more information call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

10:30 a.m. 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

2:30 p.m. "Prisoner of Azkaban," Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, March 20

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Quilters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. "Sorcerers' Stone," Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Pea Ridge Community Library

2:45 p.m. "Order of the Phoenix," Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Pea Ridge Community Library

