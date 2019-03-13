Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had the monthly meeting Feb. 28, 2019. We had 15 members present and one visitor. The visitor had seen the article in the newspaper about the meeting and came to see exactly what Stitched with Love was all about.

Anyone is welcome to visit the club meetings and have a feel good experience and find out more about Stitched with Love.

Stitched with Love will have a monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 19, 2019, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge. The club members will have a celebration.

"Come and visit to see what we are celebrating," Cinda Wooldridge said.

This will be a working meeting, so be sure to bring scissors to cut batting for quilt kits and all finished quilts.

If not a member, come visit to see what we do.

"You will meet new ladies, make new friends, and enjoy some refreshments," Wooldridge said.

For information, call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

Community on 03/13/2019