Wednesday, March 6

10:59 a.m. Jeremy Dustin Long, 37, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, civil contempt

12:47 p.m. Maria Jane Moore, 34, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation

7:44 p.m. Sherine Raines, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony aggravated assault on a family or household member

3:59 p.m. Brandi Jo Thompson, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

4:09 p.m. Melinda McDowell, 56, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and contempt, both from Rogers

5:35 p.m. Markus Levis Mancel, 47, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance; expired vehicle license; carrying a weapon

Saturday, March 9

6:01 a.m. Elijah Michael Gotsche, 21, Garfield, by Siloam Springs Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

6:51 p.m. Bobbie Jo Spiezio, 46, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony aggravated assault; three counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Sunday, March 10

5:07 p.m. Mitchell David Cox, 35, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, first offense

Monday, March 11

7:28 p.m. Jason Ray Rogers, 39, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

General News on 03/13/2019